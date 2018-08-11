A special air quality statement is in effect for Calgary and surrounding areas because of a thick blanket of smoke coming from several nearby wildfires.

Environment Canada predicts the Air Quality Health Index to reach a very high risk, or 10+, on Saturday.

The advisory is also in place for many areas of southern Alberta, including the City of Airdrie that is also forecasted for a 10+ on the risk scale.

The conditions are expected to cause coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and those suffering from breathing issues are considered to be particularly at risk in the conditions.

The agency advises that if you have breathing difficulties, you should stay inside in a cool and ventilated area.

If you don’t have air conditioning in your home, consider going to a public place that is air-conditioned.

The air quality is expected to improve on Sunday with some rain in the forecast.

As for the wildfire situation itself, Parks Canada says that Highway 93 south through Kootenay National Park remains closed because of the adverse conditions.

Officials say they will continue to evaluate the situation, including the risk of falling trees and amounts of smoke impacting visibilty, that will determine when they can reopen the highway.

Drivers are advised that they could wait for some time at the road blocks with very little notice, so it's best to plan ahead before you get on the road.