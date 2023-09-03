Air quality statement issued for most of Alberta as Calgary breaks record for smoke hours in a single year

File photo of smoke over Calgary on Oct. 5, 2022. Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for the city Sunday morning File photo of smoke over Calgary on Oct. 5, 2022. Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for the city Sunday morning

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina