Airdrie RCMP seek public's assistance in sexual assault investigation

Mounties out of Airdrie are hoping the public can help them in their hunt for a sexual assault suspect.

Airdrie RCMP say an adult male is alleged to have grabbed a male youth in a sexual manner.

The incident is reported to have occurred at the intersection of Veterans Boulevard and 8 Street, in the tunnel under Veterans, on Aug. 29 around 2:30 p.m.

Police on Tuesday provided the following description of the suspect:

Middle Eastern, South Asian or East Indian descent;

About 40 years old;

5'9" with a medium build;

Dark-haired with a mustache and a little grey-ish facial hair on his chin;

Wearing a white robe and cloth headwear.

Anyone with information that may lead to the suspect's arrest is asked to contact the RCMP in Airdrie at 403-945-7200.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.