Airsoft gun suspected in shooting scare at Calgary high school

Calgary police took two people into custody on Friday after a scary incident unfolded outside of a northwest school.

Officers were called to Crescent Heights High School just after 12:30 p.m. for reports that shots had been fired from a moving vehicle in the school's parking lot.

Police believe the shots were fired from a type of airsoft gun and say no injuries were reported.

Officers were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle shortly after the incident was first reported.

Crescent Heights High School, located in the 1000 block of First Street N.W., has an enrollment of 1,776, according to the Calgary Board of Education.