Alberta announces $330M in funding for social sector

Through Budget 2023, Alberta’s government is providing an additional $330 million to support the social sector with increased wages and operating funding. Through Budget 2023, Alberta’s government is providing an additional $330 million to support the social sector with increased wages and operating funding.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina