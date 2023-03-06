Alberta announces $330M in funding for social sector

Alberta announced a $330 million boost for the province's social sector on Monday as part of the UCP's 2023 budget.

The money will be invested over the next three years and will be used to fund raises for front-line social service workers and increases for administration funding.

"Today's announcement is a reflection of our government's commitment to make sure these valuable services are available for Albertans as we move forward," said Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services Jeremy Nixon.

"I'm so glad to be able to partner with amazing individuals and not-for-profits across this province to care for Alberta’s vulnerable."

Nixon says 21,275 front-line social service works will see wage increases.

Of those, 19,500 are disability support workers, 1,600 are homeless shelter workers and 175 are family violence protection workers.

According to Nixon, it's the first raise for disability support workers since 2014.

He says a lack of raises is partially responsible for a high rate of staff turnover among front-line social service workers.

"As minimum wage increased, funding for the disability sector remained flat. Service providers were not competing for staff against places like fast food restaurants," Nixon said.

Shelter workers make, on average, just over $18 an hour, while disability support workers make about $20 an hour.

With Monday's announcement, workers will now be making about $22 an hour.

For many working in the social sector, the funding is welcome news and has been badly needed.

"This announcement of increased funding today coming to our sector comes at a very much-needed time, and to those who are much deserved," said Cindy Steenbergen, client services manager in the south region for Rehoboth.

One Lethbridge facility is set to benefit directly from the funding increase: Christopher Place, a supportive housing complex for adult with developmental disabilities and mobility issues, operated by Rehoboth.

Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorf says he believes it will have a positive impact on the Lethbridge region.

"Really excited to have this announcement in my home town for the number of people it will impact so positively in a very special community," said Neudorf.

Part of the funding will be used to help cover rising administration costs and $25 million over three years will be made available to help non-profits and other groups cover their costs.