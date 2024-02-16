Alberta announces $4M for Blood Tribe to expand Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre

Alberta's provincial government is spending $4 million to help support the expansion of the Lethbridge Shelter and Resource Centre.

The Blood Tribe Department of Health (BTDH) took over operations of the emergency shelter in January 2023.

On Friday, the province announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the BTDH to continue operating the shelter, and would be investing in its expansion.

"This partnership has put a greater focus on culturally appropriate supports for those who are Indigenous and experiencing homelessness in southern Alberta," the province said in a news release.

The Lethbridge shelter currently receives more than $3.5 million annually from the province to run about 120 shelter spaces.

The City of Lethbridge is also providing $1.4-million in contribution to the project.

"This agreement symbolizes the collaborative effort required to uplift one another," said Martin Heavy Head, councillor and board chair for the BTDH.

"By signing this memorandum of understanding, we affirm our dedication to ensuring that the Lethbridge wellness centre and stabilization unit remains a beacon of hope for those experiencing homelessness and substance use disorder.

"As Niitsitapi, we have always protected our people. We will continue to help our community members call their spirit back."

The shelter expansion is expected to happen on the same lot as the existing shelter, increasing capacity to more than 200 shelter spaces and at least 30 stabilization spaces.

Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen says the increased capacity will ensure those in need are better cared for, while Nathan Neudorf, MLA for Lethbridge East, said the partnership will move people towards a better future with the care they need.

"Homelessness is an increasingly complex issue in Lethbridge," said Jason Nixon, minister of seniors, community and social services.

"We are confident in the work being done by the Blood Tribe Department of Health and look forward to continuing to address homelessness together with them."