Alberta announces expansion of newborn screening program, research for women's health
Alberta is expanding the screening process for all newborns in the province and supporting more research related to women's health.
The Alberta Newborn Screening Program will now test for 26 underlying medical conditions, up from the previous total of 22.
Premier Danielle Smith says it's critical help for a province that saw 47,000 babies born last year.
"Every expectant family dreams and prays for a safe birth of a healthy child and that's why we're also fulfilling our campaign commitment to expand the Alberta Newborn Screening Program," Smith told a news conference Friday.
"When parents welcome a newborn they want answers and certainty about their baby's health as quickly as possible."
In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the program checked 99 per cent of Alberta-born infants and reported screen results for almost all within 10 days.
"Each year a small number of Alberta infants are born with metabolic disorders that can lead to severe physical disabilities, developmental delays and other health problems or even death," said Alberta Health Minister Adriana LaGrange.
"This will make the program one of the most comprehensive in the country."
Support is also being provided through an Alberta Women’s Health Foundation Legacy grant to support research on cervical cancer, heart disease and other common women’s health conditions.
In addition, the Calgary Health Foundation will receive resources for a rapid access clinic and pelvic floor health projects.
Dr. Erin Brennand, head of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Calgary's Cumming School of Medicine, said the investment represents a "tangible first step" in removing gender disparity in health-care practice, policy, research and delivery.
"It's time for women's health care and research to get the attention and funding it deserves," she said.
"Disease and conditions that specificially impact women are misunderstood and poorly treated. I applaud the government for taking this first step to address the historical gap in women's health."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.
