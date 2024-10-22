Alberta announces infrastructure grant to help municipalities with population growth
Alberta is offering infrastructure funding to help municipalities accommodate recent population growth.
The province has added a little over 500,000 people over five years, putting pressure on public services.
In response, the provincial government announced the Local Growth and Sustainability Grant on Tuesday.
“We asked municipalities to step up and create economic activity, to provide investment, grow jobs for Albertans, and they've really done that. But sometimes when municipalities do that and do great things for the municipality that way, it does create other issues,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver.
The grant will provide $60 million to municipalities over three years.
McIver says the program is meant to help fast-growing mid-sized cities with populations under 200,000 address infrastructure needs such as sewer systems, roads and water lines.
Some of the annual funding will be set aside for municipalities with fewer than 10,000 people.
“It's just really important for Alberta's mid-sized cities to be recognized for the contribution and the concerns that they carry for so many citizens. We are experiencing tremendous growth all across Alberta. And Lethbridge is no exception,” said Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorf.
The province consulted with several communities about the challenges they're facing.
Municipal leaders said while growth is good for their economies, keeping up with that growth has been challenging.
“We can't thank the government enough for this particular grant funding and for them to be down and to listen to our council and have us share the concerns that we have within our community,” said Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen.
The province knows the new grant won't fix all the problems caused by rapid population growth but hopes the additional funding will help relieve some of the pressure on municipalities.
“This program is not meant to be a magic bullet. It won't fix all municipal funding issues, but it does help us respond directly to the types of things that municipalities, particularly mid-sized municipalities in Alberta that all towns, cities and villages have said is required,” McIver said.
Applications for the grant are open from now until Nov. 29.
McIver says the program will likely be oversubscribed given the limited funding available and the widespread need for additional infrastructure funding across the province.
Alberta Municipalities, the organization that represents mid-sized cities, estimates the province has a $30 billion infrastructure deficit.
With files from The Canadian Press
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
'We all got through it': Canadian family stuck in Cuba recalls ordeal amid massive blackout
Ellen Francis says she and her family were having a great time at one of Cuba's famously stunning beaches and exploring the popular tourist town of Varadero when the situation turned into something like a scary movie.
Kevin Vickers says 'not a day that goes by' he doesn't think about Parliament Hill shooting
On the 10-year anniversary of the deadly Parliament Hill shooting, former sergeant-at-arms Kevin Vickers says there's 'not a day that goes by' where he doesn't think about it.
Cooldown expected across Canada before above-seasonal temperatures return
Canada is getting served a smorgasbord of weather this week. The West saw its first sign of winter, while the eastern half of Canada experienced summer-like temperatures on Tuesday.
No Canadians in Cuba have requested consular assistance, Global Affairs says
None of the more than 1,600 Canadians currently registered in Cuba have requested consular assistance in returning to Canada, Global Affairs Canada confirmed to CTVNews.ca.
One dead in multistate E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's Quarter Pounders, CDC says
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Tuesday regarding an E. coli outbreak that it says is linked with McDonald's Quarter Pounders.
Former Conservative leader says Trudeau 'should move on' amid efforts to oust him
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'should move on,' as he faces growing inner-caucus turmoil.
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
$115K worth of gold chains stolen from West Edmonton Mall jewelry store
Police are looking for a man and a woman who robbed an Edmonton jewelry store earlier this month.
-
'Disturbing' and 'deeply concerning': Edmonton mayor, councillor worried about Bill 20 spending rules
Members of Edmonton city council are raising more concerns over provincial legislation that will allow local political parties to spend "enormous" amounts of money on candidates.
-
Edmonton police investigating sudden death at business
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a sudden death in north west Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
Lethbridge
-
Smith says she's waiting on Nenshi to declare his intent before calling byelection
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she's waiting for NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi to declare where he intends to run for office before she calls a byelection in Lethbridge.
-
University of Lethbridge works to preserve, grow honeybee populations
The health of honeybees will be the focus of a presentation at the University of Lethbridge on Wednesday evening.
-
Alberta announces infrastructure grant to help municipalities with population growth
Alberta is offering infrastructure funding to help municipalities accommodate recent population growth. The province has added a little over 500,000 people over five years, putting pressure on public services.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver couple say they warned city about tree before it fell on vehicles
A Vancouver couple who live across the street from McBride Park on the city's west side say they repeatedly told the city a tree on the southern edge of the park posed a danger – but nothing was done.
-
'It doesn't feel real': Family searching for Coquitlam man who went missing amid atmospheric river
The search for a man who went missing amid last weekend’s atmospheric river in Coquitlam, B.C., has entered its third day.
-
B.C. premier says atmospheric river death toll could rise as third fatality confirmed
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. premier says atmospheric river death toll could rise as third fatality confirmed
Mounties in British Columbia say a second person has been found dead after two vehicles ended up in a river on Vancouver Island when a road washed out amid torrential rains over the weekend.
-
'That is their prerogative': Dr. Bonnie Henry on prospect of being fired by B.C. Conservatives
With the B.C. election too close to call, Dr. Bonnie Henry was asked Tuesday how she feels about the possibility of a party that has repeatedly called for her firing forming government.
-
Eby says B.C. Greens not yet ready for minority talks as Furstenau stays Green leader
Premier and NDP Leader David Eby says he's been told by the B.C. Green Party that it's too early to begin talks about a minority government agreement after the weekend's still-undecided provincial election.
Saskatoon
-
This Saskatoon teen got a great deal on a used truck. Then SGI hit him with the PST bill.
A Saskatoon family is voicing concerns after paying twice as much PST as expected on a recently purchased truck.
-
Nearly 500 Sask. teens, too young to vote, receive voter cards by mistake
Hundreds of voter information cards have landed in the wrong hands.
-
Saskatoon 'transit villages' plan sparks debate over housing density
A city planning document for the Bus Rapid Transit system (BRT) sparked controversy over the weekend, with three civic election candidates alleging Confederation Mall was at risk of being demolished and replaced with dense housing.
Regina
-
Former Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal violated conflict of interest act, commissioner finds
Saskatchewan's Conflict of Interest Commissioner (COIC) has found that former Saskatchewan Party MLA Gary Grewal violated legislative rules by profiting from hotels while they were party to government contracts.
-
All or Nothing: Riders prepare for final week of regular season
Saturday's matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders could determine if they clinch the West Division title, however the results from Winnipeg's game earlier in the day could make their matchup meaningless.
-
'Not the result of a firearm': Regina police say damage at Sask Party office not caused by gunshots
Two holes found in the window of a Saskatchewan Party campaign office were not caused by a gun, Regina police have reported.
Toronto
-
TTC staff recommending winter ban on e-bikes and e-scooters due to fire risk
TTC staff are recommending that the transit service ban lithium-ion-powered mobility devices like e-scooters and e-bikes through the winter months due to the risk of fire in adverse conditions such as salty roads.
-
'A very concerning incident': Police share video of home invasion in Richmond Hill
Police have released video footage of a recent home invasion in Richmond Hill as they search for three outstanding suspects who they say may have returned to the residence the following day to take another vehicle.
-
All but one lane on Toronto-bound QEW in Burlington closed after rush hour crash
A multi-vehicle collision on the Toronto-bound QEW has shut down all but one lane of traffic during rush hour on Tuesday, says the OPP.
Montreal
-
Minister suspends licences of 11 teachers at Montreal's Bedford school after allegations of mistreatment
Quebec Premier Francois Legault promised on Tuesday to toughen secularism measures in schools, saying he was 'shocked' by revelations about a Montreal public school where a group of teachers had tried to introduce what the premier described as 'Islamist' beliefs.
-
Quebec launches public consultation on abolishing daylight saving time
The Quebec government wants to hear Quebecers' thoughts about scrapping the twice-yearly time change, but it isn't promising to act on them.
-
PQ leader accuses Montreal library of promoting 'religious invasion' with photo of girl in hijab
A Montreal borough and Muslim leader are pushing back against the head of the Parti Québécois after he accused a local library of promoting a "religious invasion" by posting a photo of a young girl wearing a hijab for a storytime event.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
-
Liberal caucus chair crosses aisle to join N.S. Progressive Conservatives
A member of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is crossing the floor and joining the Progressive Conservatives.
-
President of N.B. potato chip company arrested for domestic violence in Maine
The president of a popular New Brunswick potato chip company has been arrested for domestic violence in Bangor, Maine.
Winnipeg
-
Temporary toilets along Highway 6 removed as pilot project wraps up
Folks making the trek to and from Thompson along Highway 6 are once again without a bathroom break… at least for now.
-
Manitoba restoring the 1:1 apprenticeship ratio
The Manitoba government is restoring the 1:1 apprentice-to-journeyperson ratio.
-
Manitoba community smashes 127-year-old heat record
A number of Manitoba communities kicked off the week by breaking decades-old heat records.
Ottawa
-
10 years later, Ottawa remembers 2014 Parliament Hill shooting
Memorials and tributes are taking place across Ottawa on Tuesday to remember Cpl. Nathan Cirillo, an honour guard stationed at the National War Memorial, killed 10 years ago today.
-
'Aggressive' wild turkey causing problems for residents in Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood
Residents of Ottawa's Rideauview neighbourhood say an aggressive wild turkey has become a problem.
-
Man charged after attempting to force his way into the House of Commons: police
On the tenth anniversary of the shooting on Parliament Hill, a man was arrested and charged with trespassing as he attempted to push past security guards into the House of Commons.
Northern Ontario
-
What the jury didn't hear in Sudbury murder trial
Now that the jury has begun deliberating in the Sudbury murder trial of Felicity Altiman, here are some of the interesting courtroom moments they didn't get to hear.
-
After 51 years, GM closes cold-weather testing facility in Kapuskasing. Ont.
After operating for 51 years, General Motors has announced it is closing the Kapuskasing Proving Ground, a facility the automaker used to test the durability of its vehicles in cold weather.
-
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
Barrie
-
One person in life-threatening condition after collision in Barrie
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious collision in Barrie’s south end involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle.
-
24 charges laid in Simcoe County auto theft investigation
Police laid two dozen charges in connection with a month-long investigation into a criminal auto theft enterprise.
-
Suspicious fire at newly-built home causes $2.5 million damage
A fire that caused $2.5 million damage at a newly constructed house in Adjala-Tosorontio early Tuesday morning is being investigated as suspicious.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours shocked by 'suspicious' fire at Kitchener, Ont. playground
No one was hurt after playground equipment went up in flames at a Kitchener, Ont. park.
-
Butter shoplifters strike again! Two more large-scale thefts reported in Guelph, Ont.
At least seven large-scale butter thefts have been reported in Guelph, Ont. over a 10-month period, including two hauls in just the last month.
-
Orionids Meteor Shower sends 'spectacular fireballs' through the night sky
Videos of a meteor shower seen across southwestern Ontario have been popping up across social media since Monday night.
London
-
‘Prayers are needed’; Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
-
Sky over Lake Erie lights up with fireball as Orionid meteor shower peaks
A meteor lit up our region's sky last night – with a large fireball shooting across the horizon over Lake Erie at around 7:00 p.m.
-
Partygoer describes hiding in the bushes the night of fatal shooting
On the stand of a London courthouse on Tuesday, Rachel Johnson described how a fun bush bash birthday party on July 30, 2021 turned deadly.
Windsor
-
U.S. election canvassers knock on Windsor doors in search of eligible American voters
If you live in Windsor, Ont. and get a knock at the door from a political canvasser, it might be surprising since there’s no election on the horizon at the municipal, provincial or federal level. But across the border, that's not the case.
-
On local location: Two films at WIFF created, directed and produced by Windsorites
‘Vampire Zombies…from Space!’ and ‘Thundersnake’, two films that are showing at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF), were both shot across the city and in the County of Essex.
-
Essex council pauses rollout of Master Plan for Land Use
Before the Town of Essex adopts it's new Master Plan for Land Use, staff will work to identify best proper use for future developments across the municipality.