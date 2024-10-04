Alberta clipper to develop today; wind warnings possible

The synoptic setup preceding an unusually warm trend in southern Alberta will also create some cool, wet, and windy conditions for areas east of our province.

An Alberta clipper (a fast-moving low pressure system that forms in Alberta and tracks east-southeast) will develop near Drumheller today.

Strong winds are expected east of the QEII and Highway 2, with gusts as high as 100 km/h.

As of 7 a.m., no warnings had been issued, but that could change throughout the day.

Precipitation is unlikely in southern Alberta early on Friday, but showers are possible overnight, especially in south and eastern Alberta.

A warmer air mass will replace that cooler one Friday, leading to temperatures six to eight degrees above average over the next five days.

In Calgary west winds are likely on Friday afternoon, with sustained speeds of 30 km/h and gusts up to 50 km/h.