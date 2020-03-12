CALGARY -- The Alberta's Court of Queen's Bench says, due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the province, it is preparing to handle a potential disruption to their operations.

Officials made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.

With an increase in the number of #COVID_19 cases in the province, the Court is monitoring the situation closely, with a view to being prepared in the event of a disruption to court operations. For further information, visit https://t.co/fEMSUN3DsK #abqb pic.twitter.com/Jyter7yzX6 — Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta (@QB_Alberta) March 12, 2020

They add they are taking steps to be prepared in case the provincial and federal governments make a declaration that would result in a widespread disruption to court operations.

Officials advise anyone who is concerned about the pandemic or if anyone or anyone in their family happens to be experiencing symptoms should contact Health Link at 811.

While court proceedings are open to the public, residents who are feeling ill should avoid attending court to "protect the health of others."

Further information about the Court of Queen's Bench response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found online.