Alberta court settles COVID-19 vaccine dispute between Lethbridge, Alta. parents

The Alberta Court of Queen's Bench has ruled in favour of a Lethbridge mom who wanted her children to be vaccinated against COVID-19, against her ex-husband's wishes. (File) The Alberta Court of Queen's Bench has ruled in favour of a Lethbridge mom who wanted her children to be vaccinated against COVID-19, against her ex-husband's wishes. (File)

Calgary Top Stories