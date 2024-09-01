CALGARY
    Alberta Day celebrations get underway Sunday at Heritage Park

    Heritage Park in Calgary (File) (Photo: X) Heritage Park in Calgary (File) (Photo: X)
    If you were hoping to spend part of Alberta Day at Heritage Park, you won’t be able to get in unless you have reserved a ticket.

    The park previously asked guests to reserve tickets online before September 1 and has now posted a message on its website indicating it is at capacity for Alberta Day and registration is now closed.

    If you did secure tickets for the event, it begins with the opening ceremony at 11 a.m. with an address from Tanya Fir, Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women.

    Activities continue until 10 p.m. and will include a kids zone, marketplace, musical performances, food vendors and a drone show.

    Heritage Park is encouraging attendees to take Calgary Transit, saying there is free shuttle service available from Anderson Station from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

     

    Other Alberta Day events available

    If you aren’t able to get to Heritage Park and would like to attend an Alberta Day event; Okotoks, High River, Chestermere and Redwood Meadows are the communities in the surrounding area hosting Alberta Day events Sunday.

    “Today is a special day, not only for our province, but for everyone that calls Alberta home. Alberta has always been known as a place with unparalleled natural beauty and amazing opportunities for success, and a home to Canada’s entrepreneurial spirit," said  Premier Danielle Smith.

    “Even before the Alberta Act, this land was stewarded by Indigenous and Métis communities, followed by farmers and ranchers who grew our agriculture industry, and newcomers from around the world. Every Albertan contributes to making Alberta the best place to live, work and raise our families."

    Established by Kenney

    In 2022, the provincial government under then-premier Jason Kenney established September 1 as Alberta Day.

    Jason Kenney speaks on the first Alberta Day on Sept. 1, 2022.

    On September 1, 1905, the Alberta Act came into effect, formally establishing the Province of Alberta so the Kenney government felt it was fitting to mark the occasion to celebrate the province’s cultural history and the anniversary of its place in Confederation.

    Alberta Day will not be a statutory holiday.

