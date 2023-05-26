Alberta election 2023: Learn more about the candidates in Cypress-Medicine Hat
Former Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Drew Barnes announced when the writ dropped that he would not seek re-election for a fourth term.
He was punted from the UCP caucus in May 2021, along with Central Peace-Notley MLA Todd Loewen, over criticism of the party and its direction under then premier Jason Kenney.
Now, four new candidates are hoping to claim the vacant seat.
JUSTIN WRIGHT
Looking to win the seat on behalf of the UCP is business owner Justin Wright.
Wright moved to Medicine Hat from London, Ont. and recently opened a food truck and catering company.
His biggest priorities are job creation, fiscal responsibility and red tape reduction.
CATHY HOGG
Cathy Hogg is the NDP candidate, and says one of the top priorities she wants to address is Alberta’s lack of medical workers.
"We want to maybe talk to our post-secondary institution, Medicine Hat College, and see if there's any way we can help them increase capacity in their complex, and certainly, in the health related faculties."
CODY RAY BOTH
Running for the Alberta Independence party is another first-time candidate, Cody Ray Both.
Both wants to encourage younger people to take part in politics and is hoping to appeal to voters who are disillusioned with the major parties.
"A lot of things we stand for on our party’s platform would be getting the message out there for alternatives to the same system we've been running for the last 100 years," he said.
"Someone like me, who's under 30 and running in politics now, who wasn't a politician that long ago, that should almost inspire people, I believe."
MATT ORR
Matt Orr, a farmer from Fort Macleod, Alta., is running on behalf of the Wildrose Loyalty Coalition and hopes to carry on the Wildrose legacy.
The 2023 Alberta general election is May 29.
