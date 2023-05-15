Alberta election 2023: Learn more about the candidates in Lethbridge-East

Three candidates have tossed their hat in the ring to represent the people of Lethbridge-East in the upcoming Alberta election.

NATHAN NEUDORF

UCP candidate and incumbent Nathan Neudorf has held the seat since 2019, winning it from the NDP.

"If I'm able to be re-elected, I want to continue putting Lethbridge forward as one of the largest cities in Alberta," he said. "We need to be a hub for everything from healthcare to education to advanced education."

Neudorf says if re-elected, he'd like to see more patients be able to receive treatment in Lethbridge rather than have to travel to other parts of the province.

"That also strengthens the types of doctors and support staff health care workers that we have," he said. "It also gives confidence to our family doctors who are coming here."

ROB MIYASHIRO

Rob Miyashiro is the NDP candidate in the riding.

If elected Miyashiro would become the first member of the Alberta legislature to be of Japanese descent.

He says his top priority is to address health care and the lack of family doctors in Lethbridge.

"We have a great plan to undo the damage the UCP has done," he said. "We have a plan to create facilities. including a doctor training clinic."

Miyashiro says he also wants to work towards making Alberta a more affordable place to live.

"The UCP took away the cap on insurance and the cap on electrical prices, so what we want to do is, we want to cap car insurance and we want to put a cap on electrical prices."

HELEN MCMENAMIN

The third candidate in Lethbridge-East is Alberta Liberal Party president Helen McMenamin.

Her biggest priorities include health care and education, but she says she also wants to provide voters in the riding with another choice on the ballot.

"Giving Albertans, and particularly the people of Lethbridge-East, a real choice, a better choice, and something they can depend on, and not be just backing a horse, backing one part or another, like it's a horse race."

Voters will head to the polls May 29.