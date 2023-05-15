Alberta election campaign enters third week, with leaders to debate Thursday

United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith waits to make an election campaign announcement in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 11, 2023. Albertans go to the polls on May 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh United Conservative Party Leader Danielle Smith waits to make an election campaign announcement in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, May 11, 2023. Albertans go to the polls on May 29. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina