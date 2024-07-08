CALGARY
    AESO issued a grid alert. (Brett Sayles/Pexels) AESO issued a grid alert. (Brett Sayles/Pexels)
    Alberta Electric System Operator declares grid alert

    The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) declared a grid alert for the province on Monday evening.

    The announcement appeared on AESO's feed on the social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter).

    AESO directed those looking for more information to its website.

    On its website, the group says it "issues a grid alert when the power system is under stress and we're preparing to use emergency reserves to meet demand and maintain system reliability."

    It says, "Consumers are asked to reduce their electricity use during grid alerts to help mitigate the possibility of undertaking more serious emergency measures to balance the system, including rotating power outages."

