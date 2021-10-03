Alberta elk ranchers want province to OK hunt farms despite disease, ethical concerns
Alberta game ranchers are lobbying governments in the province in a renewed attempt to legalize hunt farms.
They say it's an industry that could bring millions of dollars to rural communities, but the farms are strongly opposed by wildlife scientists and fish and game groups.
The Alberta Elk Commission has been lobbying the province and rural municipalities since at least the spring of 2020 for legislative changes that would allow what it calls “cervid harvesting preserves.” Those are fenced areas for raising animals such as elk, deer or bison where paying guests can hunt and shoot the animals.
Alberta's lobbyist registry shows the commission is communicating with three ministries to seek changes that would permit games farms to allow hunting and the selling of meat, allowing hunters to take their kills home.
It's further seeking support from rural municipalities. The County of Lacombe discussed the proposal at its Sept. 9 meeting.
The proposal comes as Alberta's United Conservative government begins a wide-ranging review of wildlife legislation that promises, say government documents, to “explore options for innovative tools to provide improved recreational hunting opportunities on public and private lands.”
Alberta game farms already export animals to places where so-called “canned hunts” are legal.
Commission president John Cameron, who represents more than 50 elk ranches in Alberta, said it would make sense to keep that revenue.
“Harvest preserves would give producers the opportunity to harvest animals that are currently exported to other jurisdictions, offering an economic development opportunity in Alberta,” he wrote in an email.
Cameron said hunt farms would double industry revenues to about $500 million and create more than 300 jobs.
“The Alberta Elk Commission is asking for this now in order to sustain and grow our industry to be able to pass on our operations to the next generations of our largely family-owned farms and ranches,” he said.
Saskatchewan has about 35 game farms that offer up to 100 hunts a year, according to provincial government figures.
The relevant legislation comes under Alberta Agriculture and Forestry. Asked how minister Devin Dreeshen views the commission's requests, spokesman Mackenzie Blyth responded in an email.
“Alberta's government is committed to supporting Alberta entrepreneurs and working with communities and organizations to drive growth and job creation, especially in our province's rural areas,” he said.
The response worries Delinda Ryerson of the Alberta Fish and Game Association. She said her group wrote Dreeshen in January to express concerns about hunt farms and has yet to receive a reply.
“There's a whole suite of ecological and economic and heritage reasons that we are adamantly opposed,” she said.
Hunt farms - and game farms - damage native wildlife through hybridization and the spread of disease, she said. She fears they also encourage a pay-to-hunt mentality that will eventually choke off a pastime enjoyed by thousands of Albertans.
“It's not exactly fair chase,” said Ryerson. “It's hard enough nowadays to be a hunter. Something like canned hunts are only going to make that worse.”
The Boone and Crockett Club, which lists North American trophy hunt records, opposes such hunts and won't record their kills. So do local environmental organizations including the Alberta Wilderness Association.
Cameron disputes Ryerson's claim that hunt farms would spread disease to wild stocks.
“There is no concern with disease spread from animals harvested on harvest preserves to the wild population,” he wrote. “(All) of the animals harvested on harvest preserves are tested ... so there are no concerns on disease spread.”
But it's tough to keep wild and penned animals separate, said Ryan Brook, a University of Saskatchewan wildlife biologist.
“Contact of wild elk and domestic elk through the fence has been documented and we've seen photos of it going around,” he wrote in an email. “It's an important potential route for disease transmission.”
Mark Boyce, a University of Alberta biologist and a hunter, said chronic wasting disease, a fatal wildlife condition spreading rapidly through the Prairies, probably came to Canada through a game farm.
Legalizing hunt farms, he said, “is absurd. It's absolutely nuts.”
Alberta does allow hunt farms for wild boar, a non-native species. Boyce said the results of that experiment should be a warning.
“We have hundreds of wild boar at large in Alberta because of a dozen or so hunt farms. They get out.”
In its materials to Lacombe County, the elk commission said chronic wasting disease is one reason the industry wants hunt farms.
“Spread of chronic wasting disease in the wild is limiting export market(s) ... threatening industry viability,” says its presentation.
The Alberta government says it's planning public consultations on wildlife management and recreational hunting rules.
But the province has been here before.
In 2002, its Progressive Conservative government considered hunt farms and turned them down. Then-premier Ralph Klein was unequivocal.
“To go to a hunt farm and shoot a penned-up animal, an animal that doesn't have a chance, I think it's abhorrent,” he said. “People simply do not like the idea and neither do I.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he has apologized to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation which invited him to visit on Canada's first National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
Wife of Canadian Uyghur advocate held in China says Canada should boycott Olympics if he is not released
The wife of a Canadian Uyghur advocate who has been in a Chinese prison for 15 years says the federal government should use the use 2022 Beijing Olympics as a bargaining chip to bring her husband home.
Blood thinners can reduce COVID-19 deaths by nearly half, study finds
The use of blood thinners by COVID-19 patients, either before being infected with the disease or afterward, can reduce deaths by almost half, according to new research.
EXCLUSIVE | Jaskirat Sidhu, the 'Humboldt Driver,' speaks out
W5 launches its 56th season with an exclusive interview with Jaskirat Sidhu and his wife Tanvir Mann as they reveal their deep grief over the Humboldt tragedy and their hopes that they will be allowed to stay in Canada.
Elizabeth May won't be Green interim leader, says Annamie Paul hurting party
Saanich-Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May says Annamie Paul is hurting the Green Party by remaining in control of its communications.
Canadian doctors help critically ill pregnant woman survive and save baby's life
A pregnant woman with pulmonary hypertension being sustained for weeks on a specialized life support mostly used for COVID-19 patients, all to hold off a necessary lung transplant long enough for a team to deliver her premature baby.
One dead, one injured after plane crash in Montreal
Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are investigating a plane crash on Ile Ste-Helene that killed one person and injured another.
Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches
One of the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.
Sex abuse probe: French church had 3,000 child abusers
An independent commission examining church sex abuse in France believes that 3,000 child abusers have worked in the church over the past 70 years.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton luxury home market booms in 2021, sales nearly double
The number of people investing a million dollars or more to buy a home in Edmonton is on the rise.
-
Military nurses expected in Alberta Monday but experts say more still must be done against fourth wave of COVID-19
Up to eight Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) nursing officers will be ready on Monday to help Alberta’s beleaguered health-care system, but some medical experts believe the provincial government must take more action.
-
'Our staff are tired': Alberta funeral homes see demand rise as fourth wave continues
Some funeral homes in Alberta are seeing an increase in demand during the fourth wave of COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
Some B.C. businesses consider cutting ties with China amid political tension
From the imprisonment of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor in China, to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou being held in Canada, diplomatic ties between the two nations have been strained.
-
Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he has apologized to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation which invited him to visit on Canada's first National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
Parents fear some B.C. schools 'won’t exist' under new online learning model
Some B.C. parents fear their children’s online schools may disappear under a new learning model coming next year.
Vancouver Island
-
Campbell River SPCA seeks donations for puppy injured in dog attack
The BC SPCA is looking for donations to help support a seven-month-old puppy that was attacked by a larger dog on Vancouver Island.
-
Saanich rec centre introduces special swimming hours for women, LGBTQ+
Saanich Parks is introducing unique late-night swimming hours at Gordon Head Recreation Centre this fall, as a way to make users feel safe at the facility.
-
Blind B.C. dog overcomes adversity through doggy dock diving
Ever since he was a puppy, Gryffin has seemed shy.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports four new deaths related to COVID-19, 140 new cases on Saturday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 140 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 49 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 764.
-
Nova Scotians getting ready to show immunization records starting Monday
On Monday, Nova Scotia will dive into new waters as proof of vaccine becomes mandatory to eat at a restaurant, go to the movies or the gym.
-
Canada-to-U.S. ferry service set to resume in 2022 after three year hiatus
An international ferry service that links Canada with the United States is set to resume next year after being cancelled three years in a row.
Toronto
-
'Reckless and destructive': Ontario university responds to gathering of nearly 5,000 people
The 'fake homecoming' event was attended by approximately 5,000 people and saw damage and destruction to local property.
-
Ontario reports 580 new COVID-19 infections, two more deaths
The province confirmed 580 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
Strippers' challenge of Ontario pandemic measures to be heard in court
An advocacy group representing strippers will argue in Ontario court this week that provincial pandemic measures affecting strip clubs have targeted the workers and violated their charter rights.
Ottawa
-
Panda-monium: Vehicle damaged, streets covered in garbage following celebrations in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood
CTV News Ottawa cameras captured footage of a large street party near the University of Ottawa campus following the annual Panda Game late Saturday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa surpasses 30,000 total cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic
Thirty-six of the 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday involve residents under the age of 20.
-
No one hurt when gunshots fired into Overbrook home, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating a shooting at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 400 block of Queen Mary Street.
Montreal
-
One dead, one injured after plane crash in Montreal
Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are investigating a plane crash on Ile Ste-Helene that killed one person and injured another.
-
Quebec to invest more than $500,000 to promote the French language among immigrants
Quebec is budgeting over $500,000 to promote and support the French language among new immigrants, especially in the Montreal region.
-
Quebec reports 499 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Quebec is reporting 499 more COVID-19 infections on Sunday. One more person has also been reported dead due to the disease.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reaches grim milestone with 300th COVID-19 related death
Waterloo Region hit a grim milestone on Sunday after health officials reported one new COVID-19 related death, bringing the region’s total to 300.
-
Ontario reports 580 new COVID-19 infections, two more deaths
The province confirmed 580 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, as well as two more deaths due to the disease.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at JF Carmichael Public School in Kitchener
Region of Waterloo Public Heath declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a cohort at JF Carmichael Public School in Kitchener on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury author releases new book with message about autism and acceptance
As part of the Sudbury Art Crawl, author Adam Mardero signed copies of his newly published book titled 'Uncommon Sense: An Autistic Journey.'
-
South Porcupine Food Bank officially opens new location to serve people throughout Timmins and beyond
The South Porcupine Food Bank had little time to waste after smoke damage over the summer spoiled its inventory and place of operation.
-
Sudbury police search for ATV operator who fled police on Regent Street
Sudbury police are searching for a man they say was operating an ATV on Regent Street and broke through a police barrier.
Winnipeg
-
Targeted health restrictions draw criticism from southern Manitoba communities
New targeted public health orders going into effect on Oct. 5 aren't sitting well with many southern Manitoba residents, including some local politicians.
-
Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he has apologized to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation which invited him to visit on Canada's first National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
Fire destroys North End home, prompts evacuations
An early morning fire in a vacant house forced neighbours to evacuate due to heavy smoke.
Regina
-
Western Hockey League discontinues Prince Albert Raiders' alternate uniform
The Prince Albert Raiders have discontinued an alternate jersey unveiled on the team's social media account Friday, according to the Western Hockey League (WHL).
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Jaskirat Sidhu, the 'Humboldt Driver,' speaks out
W5 launches its 56th season with an exclusive interview with Jaskirat Sidhu and his wife Tanvir Mann as they reveal their deep grief over the Humboldt tragedy and their hopes that they will be allowed to stay in Canada.
-
Regina Pats win home opener in convincing fashion
It might be safe to assume that the majority of the 4,292 fans who filed into the Brandt Centre on Saturday afternoon came to see 16-year-old phenom Connor Bedard, but it was Cole Carrier and Sloan Stanick who stole the show.
Saskatoon
-
Western Hockey League discontinues Prince Albert Raiders' alternate uniform
The Prince Albert Raiders have discontinued an alternate jersey unveiled on the team's social media account Friday, according to the Western Hockey League (WHL).
-
Sask. reports 480 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths
Saskatchewan recorded 480 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with eight deaths and 418 recoveries.
-
'Something to work towards': Sask. elders aim to bring back their language
Two days after Canada’s first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, elders from Cote First Nation met with representatives from the Catholic Archdiocese of Regina and United Church of Canada to discuss reconciliation.