Alberta Energy Regulator fines Calgary company for building pipelines without a licence

Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta. on June 20, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal Pumpjacks pump crude oil near Halkirk, Alta. on June 20, 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina