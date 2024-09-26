Alberta First Nation angered over lack of consultation in dam decision

A southern Alberta First Nation says it will fight the province's decision on a dam location that it says was made without consultation.

In a letter to Premier Danielle Smith, the Siksika band east of Calgary says it is deeply disappointed with the decision to move ahead with the Ghost Reservoir and will oppose it in every way it can.

Siksika, the only reserve downstream from the proposed dam on the Bow River, says it has significant concerns over flooding and water availability.

It says it was excluded from preliminary studies and wasn't consulted at all before the decision was made.

It says a negotiating group set up to discuss water concerns on the Bow River hasn't met once.

The Ghost Reservoir would be located west of Calgary and would significantly expand an existing reservoir to help with water management and flood control.

A spokesman for Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz wasn't immediately available for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.