CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alberta First Nation angered over lack of consultation in dam decision

    Teepees stand surround by fall foliage as the Bow River flows through on the Siksika Nation, 100 kilometres east of Calgary near Cluny, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Teepees stand surround by fall foliage as the Bow River flows through on the Siksika Nation, 100 kilometres east of Calgary near Cluny, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)
    Share

    A southern Alberta First Nation says it will fight the province's decision on a dam location that it says was made without consultation.

    In a letter to Premier Danielle Smith, the Siksika band east of Calgary says it is deeply disappointed with the decision to move ahead with the Ghost Reservoir and will oppose it in every way it can.

    Siksika, the only reserve downstream from the proposed dam on the Bow River, says it has significant concerns over flooding and water availability.

    It says it was excluded from preliminary studies and wasn't consulted at all before the decision was made.

    It says a negotiating group set up to discuss water concerns on the Bow River hasn't met once.

    The Ghost Reservoir would be located west of Calgary and would significantly expand an existing reservoir to help with water management and flood control.

    A spokesman for Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz wasn't immediately available for comment.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE Helene races toward Florida as a major Category 3 storm

    Hurricane Helene could cause a 'nightmare' scenario of catastrophic storm surge in northwestern Florida, officials warned Thursday as they urged residents to heed evacuation orders ahead of the enormous storm, which is expected to cause significant damage hundreds of miles inland across much of the southeastern U.S.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News