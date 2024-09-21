Alberta girl meets Mickey Rourke at his home after drawing his dog

Milla White from Cochrane literally drew her way into a meeting with former boxer and actor Mickey Rourke.

Milla, 13, began drawing lessons two months ago and her instructor told her how he had drawn photos for celebrities including Rourke.

"When he told me about the story about Mickey Rourke, about how he drew the drawing to him and he loved it and he visited him too," Milla said.

She then came up with the idea to draw a photo of Rourke’s dog Rudy who had passed away.

"Rudy was one of his dog that stayed with him for 23 years," said Milla. "When I heard about that friendship, I was like 'Oh that’s sweet we should commemorate that memory.'"

Milla drew the picture of Ruby and tagged Rourke on Instagram.

"I was speechless, because I wouldn’t think it was within the first 30 minutes that he replied right away," said Milla. "We started DMing him, and texting him through Instagram and he gave us his address and we were on the way."

The family booked tickets to Los Angeles, and met him at his home. Upon gifting Rourke the picture, the actor said “thank you so much.”

"He showed us, like, some portraits of him and his acting career. He was telling us about all the movies. So we were sitting down, just talking. We were asking him questions. he was answering, (he was) asking us questions. It was really, just conversational fun, fun moments," Milla remembered.

In exchange for the picture Rourke gave the family some items to bring back to Cochrane, which included autographed boxing mitts, posters and cards.

"Don't know how to explain it. Just very interesting because I've never met a celebrity. So it's like a whole different, perspective. Like view of, like a normal human," said Milla. "He was so open, he didn't even hide anything. He was just sharing everything about everything to us."

The family also learned Rourke is an advocate for rescue dogs, including Rudy.