The fight over Alberta oil spilled into the wine industry on Tuesday after Premier Rachel Notley implemented a ban on B.C. wine imports into the province.

"This is one good step to waking B.C. up to the fact that they can't attack our industry without a response from us," said Notley at a news conference on Tuesday. "The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Control Board will put an immediate halt to the import of B.C. wine into Alberta."

Notley said that the wine industry is important to B.C. but not nearly as important as energy is to Alberta and she called on Albertans to consider consuming locals products instead of B.C. wines.

"I'm also encouraging all Albertans: next time you're thinking about ordering a glass of wine, think of our energy workers. Think of your neighbours. Think of our community. Think about our province, and maybe choose some terrific Alberta craft beer instead."

The boycott is in response to B.C. Premier John Horgan’s announcement that his government is looking at rules to limit any increase in the import of diluted bitumen until the system can be analyzed by an independent panel to determine if it is safe and can deal with a spill if it happens.

In November 2016, the federal government approved the $7.4 billion project that would see a significant increase in capacity on the Trans Mountain Pipeline, which runs from Edmonton to Burnaby.

The B.C. government says the issue revolves around its responsibility to protect the coastline and inland waterways and responded to the wine boycott by vowing to support B.C. wine producers.

Notley says B.C.’s efforts to stall the expansion of the pipeline are an unconstitutional attempt to avoid federal approval of the project.

"We did play by the rules, and we secured the approval of a new pipeline to tidewater to export energy products that support tens of thousands of jobs across this country," Notley said. "Alberta will not stand by and be the only province impacted by another province's refusal to play by the rules."

In Calgary, some businesses say the decision to ban B.C. wine could hurt hard working Canadians and that it may not have been the best way to send the message.

“Truthfully, as a retailer, I don’t see how it will impact our bottom line, per se, we’d kind of have to see how that plays out. I just think it’s penalizing farmers and small businesses ultimately in B.C. so I never kind of want to see that happen,” said Nema Beskas, from Oak & Vine Craft Beer, Wine and Spirits.

Tonya Zelinsky, a spokesperson for CAPP released a statement about the boycott on Wednesday saying…

“Decisions made by the Alberta government in response to British Columbia’s actions is the prerogative of Premier Rachel Notley and her cabinet. CAPP continues to support the Trans Mountain expansion pipeline’s approval and believes it is the responsibility of the federal government to maintain its resolve in light of B.C.’s opposition.

“The Trans Mountain was approved by the federal government because it is in the best interests of Canadians. This major infrastructure project will expand Canadian producers’ access to global markets and ensure fair market value for our natural resources.”

B.C. currently exports about $70 million worth of wine to Alberta annually.

(With files from The Canadian Press)