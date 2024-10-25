Alberta government lays out priorities for the fall legislative session

CALGARY
    The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene on Monday and the Smith government will soon be providing more details about its plans for the session.

    House Leader Joseph Schow will speak at the McDougall Centre on Friday morning about the province's priorities for the session.

    The fall session is scheduled to wrap up no later than Dec. 5.

    CTV News will have Schow's announcement available online.

