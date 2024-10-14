Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
Last year the Alberta government imposed a seven-month moratorium on new renewable energy projects, after which Premier Danielle Smith announced her government would be taking an "agriculture first" approach to regulating renewable energy project locations.
That approach includes preventing renewable energy projects from being within 35 kilometres of "pristine viewscapes" and parks and protected areas, and a near total ban where soil conditions are prime for yielding crops.
“We need to ensure that we’re not sacrificing our future agricultural yields, or tourism dollars, or breathtaking viewscapes to rush renewables developments,” Smith said at the time.
Critics of the sudden moratorium and new renewable energy-only restrictions, such as Alberta Wildnerness Association conservationist Ruiping Luo, have said that the United Conservative government is being heavy-handed.
"It seems very clear that this is not about environmental protection," said Luo.
Back in February Smith also said the government was planning to go beyond viewscapes and cropland and would consider imposing further restrictions related to Alberta's native grassland areas and irrigated and irrigable land.
A first look at what those grassland and irrigated land restrictions could be was made available when the government asked some municipalities, industry officials, and landowners for input this summer.
According to a webinar used in that engagement process, Alberta is looking to prohibit wind and solar farms on irrigated land.
Land that could be irrigable could also be prohibited, though an analysis would be done before a decision is made.
That same webinar also shows Alberta is considering prohibiting renewable energy facilities from being erected on most grassland areas.
Luo, in a report last month, calculated that these new potential restrictions, on top of those announced by Smith earlier this year, could rule out almost 40 per cent of the province for renewable energy.
The viewscape buffer zone alone rules out close to 23 per cent of Alberta, Luo calculated.
For Luo and the Alberta Wilderness Association, protecting grassland and parks and even irrigated land is a good idea in theory, but she says the government's restrictions won't be effective unless applied across the entire energy industry.
"For a lot of these conditions, renewable energy isn't the greatest threat," Luo said.
For example, she said oil and gas extraction in Alberta's southeast has a much more detrimental effect on Prairie grasslands than renewable energy projects like wind or solar farms.
"I think the restrictions start off from ideas that would be good and that would be beneficial environmentally, but the way they're applied doesn't make sense from a science perspective," she said.
"We would especially agree with protecting native Prairie not just from renewable energy, but from all developments... because so much has been lost."
Luo said she's sent both her report and a letter to the Alberta government outlining her concerns about the new potential restrictions, but has yet to receive a response.
Jason Wang, a senior electricity analyst with the clean energy think tank the Pembina Institute agreed with Luo, and said if Alberta wants to protect grasslands and agriculture lands then restrictions like these would need to be applied across the energy sector, rather than solely on renewables.
"It feels very elementary to say, but these sectors aren't being treated in the same way," Wang said.
In August Wang and the Pembina Institute published a report analyzing the aftermath of the government's seven-month moratorium, and found that 53 wind and solar projects were abandoned after the announcement.
Those projects, on paper, had a combined energy generation capacity of 8,600 megawatts, which would be enough to power every home in Alberta. However, there was no guarantee that every project would have been approved based on existing regulations by the Alberta Utilities Commission, the agency responsible for regulating the development of energy projects.
In an email, Ashley Stevenson, the press secretary for Alberta's Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf, said that the renewable energy restrictions are designed with environmental protection in mind.
"These new rules ensure responsible land use, protecting the environment, Albertans’ property rights, Alberta’s beautiful landscapes, and the best agricultural industry in the world," Stevenson said.
"Our government is focused on putting Albertans first, not industrial power projects."
Stevenson said the government's full suite of regulatory changes is still being developed, but the government is on track to have the policies finalized before the end of 2024.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Indian diplomats allegedly named 'persons of interest' in probe into killing of Sikh leader
India is accusing the Canadian government of suggesting the Indian high commissioner to Canada is among 'persons of interest' in the investigation into the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader.
'We apologize to anyone we've offended': Bath and Body Works pulls candles over backlash
A major American retailer has stopped selling its new winter-themed candle over backlash from shoppers who said its design resembled Ku Klux Klan hoods.
Canadian drink company tastes controversy after Simu Liu raises cultural appropriation questions
Controversy bubbled for a Canadian drink company after its founders drew the ire of a Marvel superhero on an episode of a 'Shark Tank'-style reality series.
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
Scientists claim to solve centuries-old mystery of Christopher Columbus' origins
The 15th-century explorer Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, Spanish scientists said on Saturday, after using DNA analysis to tackle a centuries-old mystery.
Woman killed by malfunctioning ottoman bed
A 39-year-old British woman was killed when a malfunctioning ottoman bed fell on her neck and asphyxiated her, a coroner’s report said.
'Light will prevail': Students return after Jewish girls' school in Toronto hit with gunfire for a 2nd time
Students are returning to a Jewish girls' school in Toronto two days after it was struck with gunfire for the second time this year.
Father of 10-year-old girl found dead in the U.K. called police from Pakistan to say he killed her
The father of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England fled to Pakistan and called U.K. police from there to say he had killed her, a jury heard Monday.
China deploys record 125 warplanes in large scale military drill in warning to Taiwan
China employed a record 125 aircraft, as well as its Liaoning aircraft carrier and ships, in large-scale military exercises surrounding Taiwan and its outlying islands Monday, simulating the sealing off of key ports in a move that underscores the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait, officials said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Driver killed in head-on crash with semi in Athabasca County
RCMP say one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Athabasca County on Sunday evening.
-
Alberta government proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar energy
The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
-
5-year-old girl dead after canoe capsizes at Wabamun Lake
A girl is dead after the canoe she was in capsized near Moonlight Bay on Wabamun Lake Sunday afternoon.
Lethbridge
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
-
Lethbridge Corn Maze celebrates 25th anniversary with Monday fundraiser
If you’re looking for something to do this long weekend, the Lethbridge Corn Maze is open and hosting its annual fundraiser on Monday.
-
'So much excitement': Aurora borealis light show amazes Lethbridge photographers
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
IIO finds officer’s fatal shooting in a Hope hospital ‘reasonable and justified’
British Columbia's police watchdog group has found an RCMP officer to be justified in the shooting and killing of a man in a Hope hospital last year.
-
Emaciated orca calf spotted off Vancouver Island, researchers say
Just a couple of weeks after a new southern resident killer whale calf was first seen, its health appears to have taken a bad turn.
-
Man hospitalized after home invasion involving multiple suspects: Burnaby RCMP
A man was taken to hospital after a home invasion in Burnaby early Sunday morning, according to local Mounties.
Vancouver Island
-
Emaciated orca calf spotted off Vancouver Island, researchers say
Just a couple of weeks after a new southern resident killer whale calf was first seen, its health appears to have taken a bad turn.
-
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
-
Rainfall warnings, flood watch issued in northwestern B.C.
B.C.’s northern coast has been getting soaked by an atmospheric river over the Thanksgiving long weekend, with officials warning of heavy downpours and possible flooding.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Regina
-
Angus Street fire produces pillar of black smoke, fire crews respond
Residents travelling in Regina's north end were sure to witness a large pillar of smoke Sunday morning, as fire crews battled a serious blaze on Angus Street.
-
Regina Thunder off to PFC final after 64-7 win against Calgary
Even a power outage didn't stop the Regina Thunder from trouncing the Calgary Colts 64-7 to move on to the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) Final.
-
Here's how ballots are being printed for Saskatchewan's upcoming provincial election
Just under one million ballots are being printed for the upcoming provincial election in Saskatchewan, and 27 out of the 61 constituencies currently have their ballots being pulled hot off the presses in Regina.
Toronto
-
'Light will prevail': Students return after Jewish girls' school in Toronto hit with gunfire for a 2nd time
Students are returning to a Jewish girls' school in Toronto two days after it was struck with gunfire for the second time this year.
-
Warmer than normal temperatures lead to duller fall colours in Ontario
An especially warm fall in Ontario means the province may not get the colourful array of fall foliage that usually transforms treetops this time of year.
-
What's open, closed, and what to do in Toronto over the Thanksgiving weekend
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
Montreal
-
Sept-Îles: driver in critical condition after collision
A driver is in critical condition after colliding with a residence on Sunday evening in Sept-Îles, on the North Shore.
-
Woman in critical condition after road accident in Joliette
A woman was in critical condition on Sunday after her vehicle went off the road on Autoroute 31 northbound in Joliette, in the Lanaudière region.
-
Man, 37, stabbed and killed on Montreal metro platform
A man died of his injuries after an altercation that escalated on a platform at Guy-Concordia station on Saturday night.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia Power crew on the ground assisting with power restoration in Tampa
Power line technicians from Nova Scotia are on the ground in Tampa, Fla., assisting in power restoration after Hurricanes Helene and Milton barreled across the state, leaving extensive damage and millions in the dark.
-
Twenty years after fatal Halifax cargo jet crash, safety improvements lag
The October 14th, 2004, plane crash at the edge of the Halifax airport heightened concerns about crew fatigue and training, but two decades later, key safety improvements have not been made.
-
Record day on the racetrack for Nova Scotia's 32nd annual Valley Harvest Marathon
It was a record breaking year at the Valley Harvest Marathon in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday and Sunday.
Winnipeg
-
Picture-perfect engagement under Manitoba northern lights
Sometimes love is written in the stars, but for one couple, it’s written in the aurora borealis.
-
Canadian comedian, talk show host Mike Bullard dead at 67
Canadian stand-up comedian and former talk show host Mike Bullard has died.
-
Manitoba animal advocacy group helps release dogs from animal testing
A pack of dogs put their best paws forward when they were finally unleashed from a lifetime of animal testing.
Ottawa
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Thanksgiving weekend.
-
Ottawa bylaw officer struck by driver after altercation in ByWard Market
The woman was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition, paramedics say.
-
Ottawa firefighters respond to 12 fires in one week
Ottawa Fire Services says it responded to 12 residential and commercial fires, including five in a span of 24 hours this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman killed by malfunctioning ottoman bed
A 39-year-old British woman was killed when a malfunctioning ottoman bed fell on her neck and asphyxiated her, a coroner’s report said.
-
Northern Ont. driver faces multiple charges after being stopped for speeding: OPP
A northern Ontario driver faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Highway 17 East.
-
Teen driver charged after stopped with alcohol in their system: OPP
A traffic stop in Friday’s early morning hours has resulted in charges for one eastern Ontario teen.
Barrie
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Three youths charged for alleged theft, property destruction
Three teenagers are facing multiple charges for allegedly damaging property, a vehicle, a recreation centre and stealing a vehicle this weekend in Muskoka.
-
Plaque unveiled to honour late veteran, fallen cadet
A plaque was unveiled at Veterans' Memorial Park Sunday morning to honour the friend of a cadet who died in a historic Orillia tragedy.
Kitchener
-
Elderly man killed in Guelph house fire: police
According to police, when officers arrived they found the house fully engulfed in flames and were unable to make entry.
-
How to watch the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade
CTV News will be livestreaming the Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day parade.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in North Perth
Emergency services responded to a serious collision on Perth Road 164, just north of Line 77, around 8 p.m.
London
-
Three arrests made in connection to shooting investigation: LPS
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
-
37-year-old man dies after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.
-
Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.
Windsor
-
37-year-old man dies after crash in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police say a 37-year-old Merlin man has died after a two-vehicle collision.
-
Former Windsor firefighter George Copeland dead at 64
A member of the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Hall of Fame and former Windsor firefighter who stayed active in the community despite being paralyzed in a fire truck rollover nearly two decades ago has died.
-
Distracted driving deaths up 40 per cent in Ontario compared to last year
The Ontario Provincial Police says the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads it patrols has increased by 40 per cent compared to this time last year.