Alberta government says Deerfoot Trail improvements are in the works

Work is on the way to help relieve congestion on Calgary's busiest route as the province says it is "targeting key bottlenecks" in its new expansion.

Premier Danielle Smith made the announcement during a speech at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Friday, outlining the work for the "overdue" upgrades.

That work will include:

Improvements to the interchanges at Bow Bottom Trail, Anderson Road, Southland Drive and Glenmore Trail;

Seven new bridges at Anderson Road, Bow Bottom Trail, Bow River, Southland Drive and Glenmore Trail; and

More lanes on Deerfoot Trail between Anderson Road/Bow Bottom Trail and Glenmore Trail.

"Whether it's the teacher, construction worker or family saving time on their commute, an ambulance getting to a patient faster or a truck delivering goods with ease, the interchanges and additional lanes will have a positive impact," Smith said.

Devin Dreeshen, Alberta's Transportation Minister, says the work is aimed at reducing congestion in several areas along Deerfoot Trail.

"Faster commutes, less panic getting kids to school or practice, quicker trips for groceries, less stress – hopefully it makes life a little bit better for everyone in Calgary," he said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023, with work tenders going out over the winter.

It's expected to wrap up in 2027.