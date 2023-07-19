Alberta hail seeding operation protects against severe storm damage
When massive storm clouds build, pilots at the Springbank and Red Deer airports scramble into action in their twin engine King Air C90 cloud seeding aircraft.
The teams are supported by meteorologists on the ground at the Didsbury/Olds Airport who monitor the building storms on their radar.
Adam Brainard is the chief meteorologist with Weather Modification International, and says there are four meteorologists shifted to work around the clock.
"We cover from the north near Ponoka, south to about High River, west from about Sundre and east to about Three Hills," he said.
Brainard says even though Calgarians may think there has been a lot of severe thunderstorms to date, it has been average so far. However, he warns storm activity is now expected to pick up.
"This is peak season," he said. "July and early August, that's our busiest time of year, it's when we see the most hail storms."
Brainard says the operations are a team effort between the air and ground crews because pilots and co-pilots who see storms building in real time can let meteorologists know what's happening before it appears on their radar screens.
"What we see on the radar is always a few minutes old, the radar scan takes four and a half minutes to process and then there's a little lag in getting it displayed on the screen," Brainard said. "(Pilots) see things as they happen, so they can usually give us a heads up on what's going to happen, even five minutes before we see it on the radar."
The aircraft are equipped with two methods of delivering silver iodide into a storm cell: Flares on the wings can be lit for seeding at the bottom of the storm while canisters below the aircraft can deliver the product into the top of a storm cloud.
The tiny silver iodide particles attract water droplets in the cloud and will create thousands of small hailstones, instead of letting them develop into larger, more destructive ones.
"We're funded by insurance (companies in Alberta) and they haven't been disappointed," said Terry Krauss, the program director. "It's many, many insurance companies and our board of directors are all insurance people."
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the 2023 total of claims paid out to clients hasn't been calculated yet, but since 2018 insurance companies in Alberta have paid out more than $3.5 billion in severe weather insurance claims.
Mitchell Oswald is one of the pilots with Audrey Petit sitting in the co-pilot seat.
He says they typically fly at 22,000 feet to get above the storm cell.
"It's surprisingly smooth, until we make the pass and what we're doing is, we're focusing on the feeder clouds that get sucked into the main cell of the storm," Oswald said.
"Those turrets or bulbous formations you can see on the edge of the storm, that's what we're specifically targeting."
He says it took a while for him to get used to flying toward a storm when the instinct of most pilots have is to avoid them.
Brainard says he enjoys his work and the team aspect of it, especially working closely with the air crews.
"I love the interaction with the pilots you get here and I love the challenge, it's really difficult to predict where that storm is going to be in 30 minutes or if there is going to be a storm, but it's a very dynamic environment and I love it."
He says the team feels a sense of responsibility to property owners and pride at reducing damage.
"These are people's lives," said Brainard. "These are people's cars and houses and roofs and if there's something we can do to help mitigate that damage, we want to do it the best we can."
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
'We're in an emergency': Mercury exposure linked to high youth suicide attempt rate in Grassy Narrows First Nation
Mercury exposure in Grassy Narrows First Nation has been linked to the community’s high youth suicide attempt rate, which is three times greater than that of other First Nations in Canada, a new study has found.
Labour minister pressed to end B.C. port labour dispute amid renewed strike notice
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan is under renewed pressure to bring an end to a revived strike by port workers in British Columbia, now that the workers' union has given notice of plans to return to the picket lines this weekend after being told their latest job action was 'unlawful.'
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Falling telecom prices a positive sign, but phone bills still too expensive: experts
A price drop for Canadian phone and internet services last month has some observers optimistic about the downward trend, but industry watchers say there is still a long way to go when it comes to telecom affordability.
Recent resignations suggest industry has too much sway with Health Canada: NDP
NDP health critic Don Davies says the resignation of a scientific adviser from the federal pesticide regulator is yet another example of industry having too much influence at Health Canada.
North Korea stays silent on its apparent detention of a U.S. soldier who bolted across the border
North Korea stayed silent Wednesday about the detention of an American soldier who sprinted across the Koreas' heavily fortified border as members of his tour group looked on in shock. Some observers said heightened tensions between the two countries make it unlikely that he will return any time soon.
Police in Kenya open fire on activists protesting new taxes. At least 2 are killed and 26 wounded
Police in Kenya opened fire amid opposition-organized protests on Wednesday against the rising cost of living, and health workers and witnesses said at least two people were shot dead and 26 others wounded.
Edmonton
-
How many hours of smoke has Edmonton had this year?
The government agency defines smoke hours as time spent with a reduction in visibility below 9.7 kilometres.
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
-
Motorcycle fatal, serious injury crashes reach 10-year high: Edmonton data
Motorcycle crashes that resulted in death or serious injury have reached a 10-year high compared to the first half of the past 10 years, Edmonton police data shows.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for 2 children allegedly abducted in Kelowna, B.C.
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young children believed to have been abducted following a vacation in B.C.'s Okanagan.
-
'End in sight' for Fraser Valley bus strike, union says
A transit strike that has stranded commuters in B.C.'s Fraser Valley for 122 days could soon be coming to an end, according to the union representing operators.
-
B.C. teen dies after falling into waterfall near Revelstoke, RCMP say
A 15-year-old girl died after slipping into a waterfall near Revelstoke, B.C., last weekend – despite her stepfather's attempt to dive in and rescue her.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police supervisor 'shocked' that clothing was not collected in rape case
A Halifax police supervisor says he was shocked when an alleged sexual assault victim told him her clothing hadn't been collected as evidence 10 days after her physical exam.
-
'The cost is significant': Premiers to take legal action over isthmus funding
With a day to spare, the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have decided to apply for national funding to help protect the Chignecto Isthmus, a crucial piece of land that connects the two provinces.
-
Bids climb as Alberta government auctions off 'excellent, dusty' donair suit
The Alberta government is selling a donair costume, complete with replica meat, sauce, tomatoes and lettuce, as a part of its online surplus auction.
Vancouver Island
-
Prosecutors drop case against man accused in Nanaimo homeless camp shooting
The British Columbia Prosecution Service has dropped its case against a 37-year-old man who was accused of shooting a man who was trying to retrieve suspected stolen property from a homeless camp in Nanaimo earlier this year.
-
A vast problem: Coast guard floats a new solution to problem of abandoned boats
The Canadian government's inventory of wrecked, abandoned or hazardous boats includes a U.S. warship, a derelict floating McDonald's known as the McBarge, a human-smuggling ship and an old BC Ferries vessel rotting on the Fraser River.
-
Saanich man arrested after 'unprovoked' stabbing in View Royal
A 29-year-old Saanich man is in custody after what police say was an unprovoked stabbing in View Royal.
Toronto
-
'He was a very good person': Family, friends mourn loss of Gurvinder Nath who died in violent carjacking in Mississauga
Friends and family are grieving the loss of Gurvinder Nath, the 24-year-old food delivery driver who died from a violent carjacking in Mississauga earlier this month.
-
Toronto police car lit on fire in controversial new music video by Jason Aldean
Archival footage of a Toronto police car engulfed in flames makes a brief appearance in a country music video by Jason Aldean that has received a wave of backlash since its release earlier this week.
-
TTC reminds riders about power-off switch after video shows person being pulled from edge of subway platform
The TTC is reminding riders about the presence of an emergency power-off switch in all subway stations after video surfaced of a woman being pulled from the edge of a platform by concerned onlookers.
Montreal
-
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A viral TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
Former Montreal education professor guilty of sexual abuse on 11-year-old child
A former education professor and researcher at the Universite de Montreal was convicted Wednesday of sexual abuse on an 11-year-old child.
-
Q&A: After confirming two tornadoes in Quebec expert predicts stormy summer
The intensity of last Thursday's thunderstorms in the greater Montreal area caught a lot of people by surprise. There were torrential rains, fierce winds and even a tornado in Mirabel. CTV news anchor Maya Johnson spoke with David Sills, Executive Director of the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University.
Ottawa
-
Northern Tornadoes Project confirms 2 more tornadoes in eastern Ontario after last week's storm
Two more tornadoes are confirmed to have touched down in eastern Ontario last Thursday during the storm that brought tornadoes to Barrhaven.
-
Fatal fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood a homicide
Ottawa police are treating a fatal fire in Centretown overnight as a homicide.
-
No back-to-service plan yet for Ottawa's LRT
There is no back-to-service plan yet for the Confederation Line LRT after it was abruptly shut down during the Monday afternoon rush, a new memo reveals.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region seniors separated in long-term care pushing for right to remain together
After six decades of marriage, Shirley and Jim Potts spent the last year of Shirley’s life separated. Now Potts is trying to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to others.
-
Here’s how much you need to make to reasonably afford an apartment in southwestern Ontario cities
A new report outlining the cost of renting in cities across Canada shows that nowhere in Ontario can someone making minimum wager reasonably afford a one-bedroom apartment.
-
New airboat will help Cambridge Fire Department with water rescues
Cpt. Bill Savory says the new boat will allow firefighters to get into shallow waters, including marshes and rivers.
Saskatoon
-
'You could taste it': Residents of Sask. town upset about putrid smell from waste lagoon
There’s something in the air in Kindersley and residents want the town to deal with it — it's the smell of sewage from a waste lagoon, and they say it's overwhelming.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate homicide in northern community
A 23-year-old Meadow Lake man was killed Tuesday morning in an apparent homicide.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders react to details from inquiry on the Prince Albert Police Service
The Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) is calling for its own representation on the city’s board of police commissioners following the release of recommendations from a provincial inquiry on how to improve the beleaguered force.
Northern Ontario
-
Tony Anselmo, an icon in Sudbury’s music scene, has died
The family of Tony Anselmo in Greater Sudbury has confirmed he passed away Wednesday at age 70.
-
Search is on for dangerous driving suspect in Sudbury who keeps fleeing police
Greater Sudbury police are looking for a dangerous driving suspect who has been caught speeding in the Minnow Lake area of the city.
-
Northern Ontario man tries to rob pharmacy in Timmins at knifepoint
Timmins police say a man wearing a disguise tried to rob the pharmacy at the Timmins Walmart on July 8 at around 3:17 p.m.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters set up new camp at Canadian Museum for Human Rights
One day after a blockade at a Winnipeg landfill came down, a new camp went up in Winnipeg.
-
Liquor Mart employees go on strike amid contract negotiations
Workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) have walked off the job for one day amid ongoing contract negotiations.
-
A town parade and chicken wings: What Brett Howden has planned for the Stanley Cup
Brett Howden has some big plans when he brings the Stanley Cup to his home community in Oakbank, Man. for the first time later this month – plans that may include filling it up with chicken wings.
Regina
-
Woman dies at Regina city hall homeless encampment from apparent overdose
A woman has died at the homeless encampment set up in front of Regina’s city hall.
-
Hometown Hero still giving back after 62 years
Ron Kidd is being recognized for his more than six decades of service and his role in establishing Lumsden's Lions Club.
-
Province disputes NDP claims that Sask. companies not used for highway construction
The NDP say Saskatchewan tax dollars are flowing out of province when it comes to road building and infrastructure projects.