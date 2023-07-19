Alberta hail seeding operation protects against severe storm damage

Pilot Mitchell Oswald and co-pilot Audrey Petit check out their silver iodide flairs before starting another day of seeding storm clouds to reduce the size of hail. Pilot Mitchell Oswald and co-pilot Audrey Petit check out their silver iodide flairs before starting another day of seeding storm clouds to reduce the size of hail.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina