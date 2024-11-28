Alberta has won again, so check your tickets

Another lucky ticket was bought in Alberta, lottery officials said Thursday.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation said a $1-million prize was won from a ticket bought in the province for the Nov. 27 Lotto 6-49 draw.

Anyone who bought their ticket in Calgary or Edmonton is out of luck, however, as the company says it was purchased somewhere outside both cities.

WCLC said the prize was the guaranteed prize draw from the evening.

The winning number is 35140021-02.

Officials said the winner or winners have one year to claim the prize and can begin the process by calling WCLC's player care team at 1-800-665-3313.

It's the third big win from a ticket bought in Alberta this week.

On Wednesday, WCLC announced a $1-million prize from the Nov. 26 Lotto Max draw that's connected to another ticket outside Calgary and Edmonton.

Another winner, this time in Calgary, took home $100,000 in the draw with a winning Extra number.

All the winners are yet to be announced.

The next draw is Friday's Lotto Max, which has a grand prize of $80 million.