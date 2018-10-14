Starting Monday, Albertans will be able to get the best protection against this year’s strains of influenza.

Immunization clinics will open on October 15 to provide flu shots, free of charge, to all Albertans six months of age and older.

The AHS says that the flu shot is the best protecting against contracting the disease.

This year, pharmacists will be able to administer flu shots to children aged five and older, but those younger must be immunized at an AHS clinic.

To find out information on when and where you can get yourself and your family protected, consult the AHS website.