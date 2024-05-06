Tourism Calgary welcomes new CEO Alisha Reynolds

Tourism Calgary has announced Alisha Reynolds as the organization’s newest Chief Executive Officer.

Reynolds will formally join the organization on June 3, at which time outgoing CEO Cindy Ady will begin helping her take over the role.

According to a Monday news release, Reynolds comes to Tourism Calgary from Northland Restaurant Group, Canada's largest family-owned hospitality company, where she was the vice president of development for North America.

"I’m honoured and humbled by the opportunity to lead Calgary’s vibrant tourism industry during a monumental time of growth and opportunity," Reynolds said.

"Calgary has limitless possibilities — our world-class events, venues and attractions create unforgettable experiences for visitors. Tourism is not just an economic engine; it’s a lifeline for countless businesses and a source of pride for every Calgarian.

"I am eager to lend my vision and energy to this dynamic landscape."

Mark Wilson, chair of the Tourism Calgary board of directors, says the group is thrilled to have one of the industry's "rising stars" join.

"In addition to an impressive resume, Alisha brings with her an infectious spirit that won the unanimous support of the board," Wilson said.

"With a wealth of tourism business and leadership experience, an appetite for innovation, and a strong vision, Alisha is poised to lead us into a new era of growth and possibility."

Under Reynolds’ leadership, the organization will unveil and execute a 10-year tourism strategy for Calgary’s visitor economy, including targets to support Alberta's goal of reaching $25 billion in yearly visitor expenditures by 2035.

Outgoing CEO Ady announced her retirement late last year.