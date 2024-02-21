Alberta Health Services parking fees will increase April 1

Alberta Health Services (AHS) will be increasing their daily parking rates starting April 1.

The rate changes will vary by city, but on average, daily rates will go up by 75 cents for bigger cities and 50 cents for smaller ones.

In a press release, AHS says their rates have not changed in eight years and the new rates reflect inflation.

The extra money will fund building new parking facilities and maintaining existing ones.

"No healthcare dollars go towards parking services at AHS facilities. AHS parking is required to be financially self-sustaining, and AHS is responsible for all maintenance costs, as well as the costs for the construction of any new parkades," an AHS press release states.

AHS Parking Discounts

There are cost-saving options available, including monthly and weekly passes at a lower rate.

People can also apply for a compassionate parking pass.

Volunteer driver programs offering free transportation are available at some AHS facilities.

To coordinate a volunteer driver email: provincialparking@ahs.ca