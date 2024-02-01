CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alberta investing $18M to complete energy efficient upgrades

    The Alberta government is lending a hand to communities to help them implement costly and challenging upgrades to public buildings.

    In an announcement on Thursday, Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz said the UCP government was providing funding to support communities that may not have the resources to do so.

    "This will help towns and cities upgrade facilities and reduce emissions while saving money on their power bills," she said.

    The $18-million investment, which comes from Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) program, will help communities hire staff, replace windows, upgrade lights and make other improvements to arenas, community centres and other public buildings.

    The money will also assist the Municipal Climate Change Action Centre (MCCAC) to expand its suite of programs.

    "Municipalities recognize the risks of climate change and are active participants in programs that reduce impacts for current and future generations," said Paul McLauchlin, president of the Rural Municipalities of Alberta.

    "We are pleased to see this ongoing support which will ensure rural municipalities can continue to develop energy security and cost savings."

    With the government's support, the MCCAC's recreation conservation program helped complete upgrades at Calgary's Max Bell Centre in 2022 as well as installing an ice plant replacement at the Barrhead Arena.

    To date, the MCCAC's work has supported 1,036 jobs and 943 clean energy projects across 401 organizations, including 170 municipalities.

    Further information about the MCCAC can be found online.

