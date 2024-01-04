Alberta is already preparing for a possible drought this spring
Your snow shovel and booster cables may be collecting dust, but while many people are glad to avoid the hassles of winter, the warm and dry conditions are also potentially concerning.
Calgary set a record for temperatures in December. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) the daily mean average (daytime and nighttime temperatures averaged) for December 2023 was 0.1 for Calgary when the normal is minus 6.8.
“(It was a) huge variance from normal, definitely noteworthy,” said Natalie Hasell with ECCC.
“(It was) the warmest December we have on record, and that would be over 141 years of data.”
BUDGET SURPLUS
That’s good news for the City of Calgary’s snow clearing budget.
The year-end financials aren’t in yet but the city expects a surplus, potentially up to $12 million leftover from 2023.
But it could be bad news in a few months.
It’s not just Calgary with low snowpack, much of Alberta and the mountains face a similar situation.
“It will require a lot of precipitation this winter for the situation to improve for the spring and the summer with respect to wildfire. There are agricultural concerns also,” said Hassel.
DROUGHT COMMAND TEAM
Alberta’s government issued a request for proposal to enhance drought modelling and help the province prepare for 2024 and already has a drought command team and first draft of an emergency plan for 2024.
“There is a high risk that conditions could worsen this year, and in order to be fully prepared, Alberta is taking action,” said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas in a statement to CTV Calgary.
“In the coming weeks, we will be awarding a contract for drought modelling work to help inform efforts to maximize the province’s water supply. Alberta is also striking a drought advisory committee that will be announced shortly,”
Droughts are becoming longer and more severe in western North America, including the prairies, according to a recent University of Calgary study of global climate models, published in Nature Climate Change.
Tricia Stadnyk professor of civil engineering in the Schulich School of Engineering and geography is one of the authors of the study.
“The prairies, specifically Canada and down through the continental US are one of only a few hotspots in the world, where drought is actually projected to decrease mean annual runoff,” she explained that could lead to water restrictions.
WATER RESTRICTIONS
In 2023 Calgary limited outdoor watering but with two extremely dry years in a row, the situation could warrant tougher measures.
“In certain areas of Canada, there's already restrictions on when you can do your laundry, and when you can wash your dishes because of water supply. I think it's completely within our future when we're in drought scenarios to see those kinds of restrictions,” she said.
Stadnyjk added that Alberta will need to increase its irrigation efficiency just to keep up with current agricultural demand.
The amount of snow and cold we get in the next few months will set the path for the spring and summer.
“Our own forecast for the next three months doesn't have a dominant trend for precipitation in most of the prairies, but forecasts can change," said Hasell.
'I'M A LITTLE BIT SAD'
Some Calgary outdoor rinks have opened late due to warm temperatures this winter.
Albertans are taking the good with the bad.
Pond skaters may not have to worry about frostbite whilethey lace up, but many outdoor rinks opened late after a very mild fall and start to winter
“We like it,” said Bethany Himmelreich who was skating at Prince’s Island Park with her husband Kristof Thursday.
“I was a little bit sad. We couldn't go sledding at Christmas time but there's ice now. It's good,”
“This winter has been stellar. Yeah, we've been out for a lot of walks,” said Tracy Seibert out on a stroll.
“I did grow up on a farm so I know it will probably really affect the farmers,” said Dwayne Seibert.
“There are still three months or four months left so we could still get lots of cold and lots of snow you just never know,” he added.
“Take it while we can,” added Tracy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein
A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.
The second batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents have been publicly released. Read them here
The second batch of the long-awaited documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Thursday.
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
17-year-old kills sixth grader, wounds five others in Iowa school shooting, police say
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as students barricaded in offices and fled in panic.
Boreal forests, caribou populations in Quebec and Ontario are degrading due to logging, study shows
A study led by researchers from Canada and Australia shows logging is degrading boreal forests in Quebec and Ontario, threatening local caribou populations.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Liberals pick candidate for O'Toole byelection who first tried running for Conservatives
A man who initially sought the Conservative nomination for a Greater Toronto Area riding has instead become the Liberal candidate in an upcoming byelection.
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
Avian flu feared in Canadian polar bears after disease kills bear in Alaska
Scientists fear Canadian polar bears may be threatened by the spread of avian flu after officials confirmed the disease killed a bear in Alaska.
Edmonton
-
Mother, two others charged in Edmonton toddler's overdose death
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've laid charges against three people in connection to the September drug-overdose death of a toddler.
-
Alberta daycare operators considering dumping $10-a-day program, association says
Parents across Alberta could be paying more for daycare as early as next month.
-
'Residents are feeling unsafe': Edmonton politicians respond to news of extortion scheme
Edmonton's mayor has been in contact with businesses impacted by an extortion scheme, a spokesperson for his office confirms.
Vancouver
-
'Multiple individuals' fired shots at vehicle in Coquitlam: RCMP
There are currently no reported injuries from a “brazen daytime shooting” near Coquitlam Centre on Thursday afternoon, Mounties said.
-
YVR facing critical control tower shortages amid Canada-wide air safety concerns
Vancouver International Airport’s air traffic control centre is facing one of the worst staffing shortages in the country amid several signs of deteriorating safety.
-
Expert doubts body-worn cameras will increase Vancouver police accountability
There's little reason to believe body-worn cameras will increase accountability or transparency among Vancouver police, according to an expert who has followed the implementation of the devices across Canada and the U.S.
Atlantic
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash
A Nova Scotia man is dead after a highway collision in Elmsdale Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Conservation group buys out hunting rights in B.C. rainforest to protect wildlife
A conservation group says its latest purchase of exclusive hunting rights in a British Columbia rainforest is a major step toward protecting the area's wildlife, but hunters say the move is an “abuse” of the licensing system.
-
Vancouver constable charged with assault at police jail
A special municipal constable with the Vancouver Police Department has been charged with assault, the British Columbia Prosecution Service announced Thursday.
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Toronto
-
Police investigating death of baby in Thornhill, Ont.
York Regional Police are investigating the death of a baby in Thornhill Thursday evening.
-
Woman launches petition to limit size of running clubs in Toronto
A woman has launched a petition after she says she was nearly knocked over by groups of runners on Toronto sidewalks twice in the last year.
-
Man allegedly recorded people as young as 14 using the washroom at the University of Toronto
A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly recording victims as young as 14 years old inside washrooms at the University of Toronto's St. George campus.
Montreal
-
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
-
Students, parents waiting for Quebec to outline catch-up plan for return to class after strikes end
Students in elementary and high schools will be back in the classroom next week, but catching up may be a challenge. Plans are being made to catch up for time lost to school strikes, including cancelling vacations or having classes on weekends.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe
Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.
Ottawa
-
Mass resignations at Lanark Animal Welfare Society board of directors
All but one of the members on the board of directors at the Lanark Animal Welfare Society have resigned from the volunteer positions.
-
Here is the winner of the 2023 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The winner of the $3.2 million CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery grand prize has been announced.
-
'Perfect storm' has Perth, Ont. hospital without enough ER beds for patient volumes
A post-holiday surge has the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital seeing more patients than it has beds for at its two emergency departments.
Kitchener
-
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
-
$50K reward for tip in Lucas Shortreed case has been claimed
OPP have paid out the $50,000 reward after two people were found guilty of the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash-and-grab at Stratford, Ont. jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Stratford, Ont., jewelry store as officers continue to search for the people responsible.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man says SUV warranty woes wrecked his family holidays
A Prince Albert man was shocked after a dealership said a catastrophic breakdown under the hood of his Honda wasn't covered by his warranty.
-
Saskatoon Blades 'all in' this season as trade deadline approaches
The Saskatoon Blades are “all in” this season as the WHL trade deadline approaches.
-
Low real estate inventory means it's a seller's market in Saskatoon: SRA
Housing prices continue to climb in Saskatoon as a combination of strong sales and low inventory helped close out the year with the second highest sales in history.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Sudbury’s homeless say they have few safe options to warm up
A 70-year-old woman in Greater Sudbury shares her story and struggle with homelessness in cold weather with CTV News.
-
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ER records busiest day ever over holidays: union
The union representing Manitoba nurses says members were kept busy over the holiday season thanks to the triple whammy of influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
-
Four-legged friend set to become newest firefighter for WFPS
Winnipeg firefighters are getting a furry friend to go after arsonists.
-
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
Regina
-
'Not going to give up on this': Growing calls for overnight warming space in Regina
Community advocates are calling for a new warming space to open as soon as possible in Regina.
-
Fog advisory issued for parts of southwestern Sask.
A fog advisory in southwestern Saskatchewan is making for dangerous road conditions on Thursday night.
-
Crime Stoppers program releases results for 2023, 771 anonymous tips received
The Crime Stoppers program has been helping catch criminals in Regina for nearly 40 years. On Thursday morning, results for the past year were released.