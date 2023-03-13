Alberta launching new campaign to lure skilled workers from Ontario and Atlantic
The Alberta government has started a second campaign aimed at attracting skilled workers from Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
Alberta Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Minister Brian Jean says the Alberta is Calling program is piggybacking on a similar effort announced by former premier Jason Kenney last summer.
The initial campaign targeted Canadians living in Toronto and Vancouver. This time it focuses on those in St. John's, N.L., Charlottetown, Moncton, N.B., and Saint John, N.B., Halifax, as well as parts of Ontario, including London, Hamilton, Windsor and Sudbury.
"This time we are hoping that people from across Ontario and Atlantic Canada answer. We deployed the first phase of this highly successful campaign in summer of 2022 and the response? Well it has been outstanding,'' Jean said Monday at the Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park in southern Alberta.
"Nearly 33,000 Canadians heeded our call and moved to Alberta in quarter three of last year alone.''
Jean said there are 100,000 vacancies for workers in high-demand sectors, including skilled trades, health care, accounting, engineering, technology and also in the service and tourism sector.
Jennifer Henshaw, regional vice-president for the Prairies and the North for Restaurants Canada, said the tourism and hospitality sector was especially hard hit by the pandemic.
"They're still struggling with a number of operational challenges. Topping the list is labour shortages. Restaurant and accommodation employment levels are around 12 per cent below where they were pre-COVID levels,'' Henshaw said.
"Many restaurants have had to pivot and reduce hours and are only operating at around 80 per cent of their pre-pandemic capacity due to labour shortages.''
Jean said this likely isn't the last incarnation of the Alberta is Calling program. He said in the future it will likely send out an international call to fill vacancies in areas such as health care.
"Obviously, we would want to target those countries where we need people who can actually come in with the fewest amounts of barriers, that means language barriers,'' he said.
"That also means opportunities to have industries that are very similar to ours ... similar educations. We have not identified those countries yet.''
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmer weather on the way for Calgary
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Extreme and unusual': Why did Flair have 4 of its planes seized this weekend?
In a move described by Flair as 'extreme and unusual,' a New York-based hedge fund seized four of the airline's planes over the weekend, resulting in a number of cancelled flights.
Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members 'credibly' accused of child sex abuse
The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat discovered in hidden lead coffin
The remains of a Roman aristocrat have been unearthed by archaeologists in northern England. The skeleton of the unidentified woman, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, was found in a lead coffin in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds last year.
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen is building an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario, the carmaker said Monday, an announcement heralded by the province's economic development minister as an illustration of Canada's rapid reversal of fortunes in the growing sector.
'Cop City' protester Manuel Paez Teran had hands raised when killed: autopsy
An environmental activist who was fatally shot in a confrontation with Georgia law enforcement in January was sitting cross-legged with their hands in the air at the time, the protester's family said Monday as they released results of an autopsy they commissioned.
W5 | 'So disturbing': Pivot Airlines crew shocked RCMP aware of possible cocaine shipment prior to Dominican bust
The RCMP knew about a potential cocaine shipment from the Dominican Republic to Toronto aboard a Canadian charter flight but inexplicably allowed the crew that discovered and reported the drugs to be detained for months without intervening, a W5 investigation has revealed.
Memorial University president apologizes, steps back amid Indigenous claims scrutiny
Amid scrutiny about her claims to Indigenous ancestry, the president of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador apologized Monday for hurt she may have caused by invoking Mi'kmaq heritage.
FACT CHECK | E-petition calls for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum; but right 'already established'
More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.
Ontario proposes new rules for companies laying off remote employees
The Ontario government is proposing an update to employment laws that would entitle remote employees to termination notice.
Edmonton
-
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
-
Pizza Hut worker in 'life-threatening' condition after Sunday shooting: police
A Woodcroft Pizza Hut employee is in hospital after being shot at work on Sunday.
-
Alberta launching new campaign to lure skilled workers from Ontario and Atlantic
The Alberta government has started a second campaign aimed at attracting skilled workers from Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
Vancouver
-
Woman found dead inside tent after fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
A woman was found dead in Vancouver Sunday night after a fire broke out at the Hastings Street encampment.
-
17-year-old novice driver fined $1K for speeding, parents' Mercedes-Benz impounded: Abbotsford police
An Abbotsford teenager is facing over $1,000 in fines after getting caught driving triple the speed limit early Monday.
-
Drake to start 'It's All a Blur' tour this summer with stops in Vancouver, Montreal
Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year, the largest single-year infrastructure budget in the province's history.
-
Special weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of mid-week storm
Special weather statements are in effect across most of the Maritimes ahead of a late winter storm expected to hit the region mid-week.
-
Memorial University president apologizes, steps back amid Indigenous claims scrutiny
Amid scrutiny about her claims to Indigenous ancestry, the president of Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador apologized Monday for hurt she may have caused by invoking Mi'kmaq heritage.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo homeless encampment shooting sends 1 to hospital
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after an altercation at a homeless encampment in downtown Nanaimo.
-
4.2-magnitude earthquake recorded off B.C. coast
Another minor earthquake struck the British Columbia coast on Monday. Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii.
-
One-day blitz nabs dozens of distracted drivers in Saanich
The B.C. Highway Patrol says dozens of motorists were ticketed for using electronic devices while driving, and nearly two-dozen more violation tickets were issued during a road check in Saanich last week.
Toronto
-
Ontario proposes new rules for companies laying off remote employees
The Ontario government is proposing an update to employment laws that would entitle remote employees to termination notice.
-
Millard, Smich bring appeals before Ontario's highest court in Bosma, Babcock murders
Ontario's highest court has started hearing the appeals of two men convicted of the high-profile murders of Tim Bosma and Laura Babcock.
-
Mississauga man with driving prohibitions pulled over twice in four days, police say
A Mississauga man who was under multiple driving-related prohibitions is facing a long list of charges after he was twice found operating a vehicle, police say.
Montreal
-
Quebec English-language college concerned courses will be cut due to Bill 96 implementation
English-speaking CEGEPs in Quebec may have to cut their language programs because of the province's new French-language law (Bill-96). The change will see students taking more French courses and leaving out other languages, which means language departments at English colleges such as Vanier College may be in jeopardy.
-
Montreal physician set to retire says none of her 800 patients has found a new family doctor
Dr. Genevieve Dechene announced her retirement two years ago, but the Montreal physician says the health-care system is failing her 800 patients since none of them has been able to find a new family doctor.
-
This 100-year-old is still taking classes at McGill University
Most students come to McGill University in their 20s to get an education. But not Miriam Tees. She was born in the '20s and just celebrated her 100th birthday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mother charged with second-degree murder in infant's death
An Ottawa mother is facing new charges, including second-degree murder, in relation to the death of a seven-week-old baby boy a year and a half ago.
-
Residents protest tree cutting near Tewin development in Ottawa's southeast end
Ottawa residents are speaking out against plans to cut down a large swath of trees in the rural southeast end of the city near the Tewin lands.
-
Carleton Ravens sweep basketball championships
The Carleton Ravens men's and women's basketball teams won the U Sports national championships on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
Young child dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
A young child has died after a fire at a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.
-
Dozens displaced after apartment fire in Downtown Guelph
An apartment fire displaced dozens of residents and closed a road in downtown Guelph on Monday morning.
-
Provincial government proposes legislation to protect remote workers during mass layoffs
The Ontario government says it is looking to tighten the rules around mass layoffs, specifically for remote workers who currently may not receive the same benefits as those who work in-office.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police had nearly $1M more in cash than anticipated by the end of 2022
A year-end financial report from the Saskatoon Police Service shows it’s one city service not feeling the pinch of budgetary pressures.
-
New Canada parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
-
Saskatoon police investigating blaze that destroyed former thrift store as arson
A Saskatoon Fire Department investigator has deemed a blaze at the former site of the Village Green Thrift Shop suspicious.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man testifys in his own defence at 1998 Sudbury murder trial
The man on trial for the 1998 murder of Renee Sweeney is taking the stand Monday afternoon to testify in his own defence.
-
Careless disposal of smoking materials cause of North Bay weekend fire
The careless disposal of smoking materials caused a fire at a North Bay apartment over the weekend and the tenant has been charged with disabling the hardwired smoke alarm, officials say.
-
Man accused of drug trafficking found dead in suspicious northern Ont. fire
The man found dead at a suspicious structure fire at a log cabin in Huron Shores, east of Sault Ste. Marie, last month was previously arrested for impaired driving and drug trafficking, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed renaming of Bishop Grandin reaches next hurdle
City Hall's Executive Policy Committee (EPC) is slated to make its decision on the renaming of several Winnipeg roadways that get their namesake from a bishop remembered as one of the architects of the residential school system.
-
New agreement to release Vital Statistics records on residential school deaths in Manitoba
A new agreement to release Manitoba records to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) will help the organization continue its research into Canada’s residential school system and the deaths of Indigenous children.
-
Man tried to break into apartment with intent to commit sexual assault: Brandon police
The Brandon Police Service arrested a man last week for allegedly attempting to break into an apartment in the city with the intent of committing sexual assault.
Regina
-
From rolling back an odometer to intentionally causing a collision, here are SGI's top 5 insurance fraud cases
From rolling back an odometer 150,000 kilometres to intentionally causing a collision, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is highlighting its top five insurance fraud cases of 2022.
-
Regina pedestrian seriously injured by impaired driver, police say
A 41-year-old woman suffered serious, non life-threatening injuries after being struck by an impaired driver early Sunday morning, according to police.
-
'Just electric': 10th annual Living Skies Synchronized Skating Competition returns to Regina
Regina's Cooperators Centre was host to a flurry of music, acrobatic feats and cheers as the 10th annual Living Skies Invitational Synchronized Skating Competition got underway on Sunday.