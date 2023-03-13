Alberta launching new campaign to lure skilled workers from Ontario and Atlantic

A sign for the Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park is seen in a stock photo. (Getty Images) A sign for the Canmore Nordic Centre Provincial Park is seen in a stock photo. (Getty Images)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina