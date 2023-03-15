Alberta man won STARS Lottery, then a decade later the service saved his life
An Alberta man who once won the grand prize from the STARS Lottery is sharing the story of how the helicopter rescue service saved his life almost a decade later.
Neil Lunn and his wife Mona Cardinal won a $1.3 million home in Calgary from the 2014 STARS Lottery.
"When they phoned to tell me we had won, they asked if I was going to keep buying tickets," Lunn said. "I said 'yes, because someday I might need you.'"
It turns out Lunn would indeed need the service some day.
Just a few weeks ago, on Jan. 26, Lunn started having heart issues while at his home in Didsbury, Alta.
It was a STARS helicopter who transported him from hospital in the town to Calgary, where he would receive further treatment.
On the flight, Lunn was set up with a external pacemaker that would keep him alive if he were to destabilize.
Paramedic Greg Barton says during the flight, Lunn shared with the crew that he had won the dream home nine years earlier.
"He took an interest in supporting our organization years ago and had the good fortune of winning the dream home, and now he’s laying on our stretcher with a critical issue … it was a surreal moment; I was happy to be able to help him," Barton said.
Barton, who has worked as a flight paramedic for more than 20 year, says that full-circle experience was a first for him.
As he was arriving at the hospital, Lunn's condition suddenly worsened, making his external pacemaker vital to his survival.
"As we were transferring him to the hospital bed his heart stopped … and we were able to electrically pace him," Barton explained.
The team at the hospital was then able to then inserted a central line and pacemaker directly into his heart.
Today, safe and back at his home in Didsbury, Lunn and his wife say they plan to continue supporting the STARS Lottery every year.
STARS – the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service – has three bases in Alberta, in Calgary, Edmonton and Grand Prairie.
The non-profit launched its annual lottery in 1993, which services as its largest fundraiser.
Tickets for the 30th anniversary lottery $30 each, or you can buy four for $75, eight for $125, 20 for $275 or 35 for $400.
Tickets for the Lucky STARS 50/50 are sold separately. Those start at $10 and the winner will take home up to $4.5 million.
To purchase tickets, you can visit StarsLottery.ca or call 1-855-782-7768.
The final day to buy tickets for the main lottery and the 50/50 is March 22.
Both draws will take place on April 5.
