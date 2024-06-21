Alberta NDP bid farewell to Rachel Notley; Jagmeet Singh to speak at fundraiser

Alberta's New Democratic Party is bidding farewell tonight to outgoing Leader Rachel Notley.

Notley is set to give her final speech as leader of the party, after shepherding its growth into the largest Opposition in Alberta's history.

A record 85,000 members are set to pick a new leader out of four candidates on Saturday.

Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Edmonton legislature members Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse and Sarah Hoffman, and Calgary MLA Kathleen Ganley are all looking to take the helm.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is also scheduled to make an appearance at tonight's $350-per-plate provincial fundraiser.

Media have been told they're not invited to listen to Singh's remarks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.