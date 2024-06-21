Alberta NDP bid farewell to Rachel Notley; Jagmeet Singh to speak at fundraiser
Alberta's New Democratic Party is bidding farewell tonight to outgoing Leader Rachel Notley.
Notley is set to give her final speech as leader of the party, after shepherding its growth into the largest Opposition in Alberta's history.
A record 85,000 members are set to pick a new leader out of four candidates on Saturday.
Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Edmonton legislature members Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse and Sarah Hoffman, and Calgary MLA Kathleen Ganley are all looking to take the helm.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is also scheduled to make an appearance at tonight's $350-per-plate provincial fundraiser.
Media have been told they're not invited to listen to Singh's remarks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.
Job losses and killer robots: The 'Godfather of AI' describes plenty to fear, but there may be room for hope
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Shiny monolith removed from mountains outside Las Vegas. How it got there is still a mystery
A strange monolith found jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas has been taken down by authorities.
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
Canadian player racially abused online in wake of 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina
Canada's impressive performance in a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Argentina at Copa America has come at a cost.
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
BREAKING One person dead, three injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan, Ont. home: police
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting at a home in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
Golf updates scorecard rule by allowing extra 15 minutes to fix errors and avoid disqualification
The temptation would be to refer to a change in the scorecard procedure as the 'Jordan Rule,' only because Jordan Spieth was the most recent example. Players now have an additional 15 minutes to correct their scorecard before it is deemed to have been returned.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist dead in crash on James Mowatt Trail
A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash on Sherwood Park's Wye Road
A Sherwood Park man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sherwood Park's Wye Road Thursday evening.
-
Oilers embracing Edmonton's playoff fever: 'The excitement's high'
Mattias Ekholm got off the plane and headed to the pitch. After the long journey from Florida to Edmonton — including a refuelling stop — the Oilers defenceman went to watch his son's soccer game Wednesday evening.
Lethbridge
-
Hikers injured in Waterton bear attack out of hospital, bear not yet located
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
-
Fort Macleod emergency room closed due to physician shortage
Fort Macleod’s emergency department is closed for 48 hours due to a lack of doctor coverage.
-
First day of summer marks change in weather for Lethbridge
Lethbridge was no stranger to rain this spring. After an extremely dry winter, Lethbridge saw one of its wettest springs on record.
Vancouver
-
-
North Vancouver university campuses closed due to 'targeted, specific security threat'
Two university campuses in North Vancouver are closed Friday after administrators say a student received a violent threat from another student.
-
Drivers remain in hospital, witness sought following crash in Nanaimo, B.C.
Two people remain in hospital Friday after a serious crash in Nanaimo, B.C., was caused when a wrong-way driver collided with a transport truck earlier this week, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
-
B.C. researchers working to restore declining kelp forests
Kelp forests off the coast of British Columbia are in a state of decline, predominantly due to climbing ocean temperatures.
-
Saskatoon
-
Sask. driver dead following SUV and semi crash on Highway 4
A 52-year old Swift Current man has died after a highway collision near the community of Elrose, Sask.
-
Man dead after armed confrontation with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
-
Sask. food bank turns into free grocery store for those in need
A Rosthern food bank is now operating similar to a grocery store, where families struggling with food insecurity can choose the items they want, rather than relying on pre-made food hampers.
Regina
-
Here's what to do in Regina for the first weekend of summer
Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.
-
Two new Regina families given keys to Habitat for Humanity home
Two fortunate and hard working families are now the proud owners of a Habitat for Humanity home in the City of Regina.
-
Regina police search for suspect after 2 people assaulted at yard sale
Regina police are searching for a suspect after two people were assaulted with a knife at a yard sale Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
-
-
This 16-year-old is U of T's youngest graduate since at least 1979
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge denies bid by billionaire Robert Miller for stay in sex crimes trial
A Quebec Superior Court judge has denied a Quebec billionaire businessman a stay of proceedings after his lawyers argued he was too sick to appear in court next month.
-
-
Atlantic
-
Maritimers celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day
Saint John Indigenous Day celebrations began with a sunrise ceremony and sacred fire at dawn before a flag raising, drumming procession, and traditional dance performance.
-
Gas-powered bicycle involved in fatal incident in Tupperville anonymously returned to family: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP continues to look for witnesses in connection with a fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., after police say the bike was anonymously returned to the man's family.
-
Bridgewater, N.S., trail bridge closed due to fire
A bridge trail in Bridgewater, N.S., is closed due to a fire on Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
Court case of man charged in homicides of Carman family adjourned to July
The court case of a Manitoba man accused of killed five family members, including his own children, has been adjourned for another month.
-
North End home engulfed in smoke and flames: WFPS
A North End home went up in flames on Friday morning, leaving the house with severe damage.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating homicide of 16-year-old girl
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating after a teenage girl was found dead in Easterville in the early morning hours on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Two people facing charges in hate-motivated vandalism incident in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say
Two people are facing charges in connection to alleged hate-motivated vandalism at a Barrhaven home, according to Ottawa police. Police launched an investigation on June 7 after receiving an online report about an incident at a home on Maynooth Court.
-
Ottawa D-Day veteran Roly Armitage dies at age 99
An Ottawa D-Day veteran has died just weeks after the 80th anniversary of Canadian soldiers landing on Juno Beach in Normandy, France.
-
Deer makes unexpected visit to Ottawa apartment
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE ‘We were in danger’: Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Disturbing details revealed at convicted killer's sentencing for Meaford man's death
Matthew McQuarrie pleaded guilty and was handed a life sentence for the murder of Emerson Sprung after the 25-year-old man's remains were found at a Meaford cemetery in May 2020.
-
Lengthy road closures in east Barrie neighbourhood as construction begins
Construction in an east Barrie neighbourhood will result in lengthy road closures, with delays and detours anticipated.
-
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW encampment
The University of Waterloo has issued a trespass notice to Occupy UW, saying they need to move off campus immediately.
-
Third suspect charged in kidnapping and murder of Kitchener, Ont. man
A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Kitchener, Ont. man.
-
Region of Waterloo to build emergency shelter in downtown Kitchener
A new permanent emergency shelter is coming to downtown Kitchener.
London
-
Bat in the region tests positive for rabies
Southwestern Public Health is warning that a bat in the region has tested positive for rabies. Found in Dutton-Dunwich, the bat was sent for testing after two people were potentially exposed to the saliva of the bat.
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
Relief on the way as heat event carries into the weekend
We can expect a steamy start to the weekend in southern Ontario with the risk of showers and thunderstorms as the prolonged heat event continues.
Windsor
-
-
Man arrested for chasing someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete: WPS
Windsor police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly chased someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete.
-
What should Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington offer by 2050?
Erie Shores Healthcare officials have spent the last two years plotting their next 25.