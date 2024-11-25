Alberta NDP concerned postal strike plan could hinder upcoming byelection

Alberta's Opposition NDP says a decision not to mail out voter registration cards due to the Canada Post strike could hurt turnout in a provincial byelection that is set for a week before Christmas.

The NDP’s executive director, in a letter to chief electoral officer Gordon McClure, says the registration cards are "one of the few remaining supports provided by Elections Alberta to promote access to democracy."

The cards let voters know when and how they can vote.

Premier Danielle Smith announced last week that the byelection for Lethbridge-West would be held Dec. 18, to fill the vacancy that opened when former NDP legislature member Shannon Phillips resigned July 1.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi had urged Smith to call the byelection earlier, as both NDP and the governing United Conservative Party candidates have been in place since September.

Alberta Elections notes on its website that due to the Canada Post strike, "Where to Vote" cards will not be mailed to electors, and it warns that in the event of a continuing strike electors choosing to vote by special ballot may have to use other ways to send them in, such as a courier.

NDP executive director Garett Spelliscy, in the letter, says that’s not good enough.

He says the NDP wants Elections Alberta to conduct "robust voter outreach," which could include billboards, road signs, radio ads and a phone and text campaign.

"Byelections tend to have lower voter turnout. The premier’s cynical decision for a winter election so close to Christmas and Hanukkah risks an even lower than typical turnout," Spelliscy said in the letter posted on social media late Monday.

Spelliscy said a plan by Elections Alberta to issue social media posts and ads through the Lethbridge Herald newspaper "is constructive, but woefully inadequate." He noted seniors are less likely to access information through social media.

The outcome of the byelection won’t affect the government, as the UCP currently has 49 seats in the 87-seat legislature compared with 37 for the NDP.

The NDP candidate is Rob Miyashiro, while the UCP banner is carried by John Middleton-Hope.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.