Alberta NDP looks back at Smith's 2014 comments to push for byelection

Alberta's Official Opposition is pointing at Premier Danielle Smith's past comments in a new call to have her initiate a byelection in the riding of Calgary-Elbow.

The Alberta NDP says Smith, speaking on CTV News' Power Play on Sept. 8, 2014, called then-PC leader Jim Prentice’s decision to not assume the vacant riding left by Alison Redford the wrong move.

"I think it's quite telling that Mr. Prentice said he's not going to run in the seat that was left when Alison Redford ended up retiring. That suggests to me that he actually doesn't think he can win in that seat, so he's going to initiate a byelection somewhere else," she said.

Now, eight years later, Smith is executing the same strategy, the NDP says.

"Danielle Smith was once very critical of the exact same thing she's doing today — in the very same riding. This is the height of hypocrisy and cynicism. And it's fundamentally anti-democratic," said NDP candidate for Calgary-Elbow Samir Kayande in a release.

During her first media conference on Tuesday, Smith said she would be running for election in Brooks-Medicine Hat, with a vote taking place in that riding on Nov. 8.

The reason she chose that riding was because she wanted to avoid "a rolling series of byelections" and give rural Albertans a stronger voice in the legislature.

Back in 2014, Smith welcomed the idea of multiple byelections as a way for Albertans to send a message to the provincial government.

"We're going to have at least two by-elections. There's a couple of members who are thinking of going federal, so maybe we'll have four by-elections. There's a couple of other cabinet ministers we hear who might retire early," she said during the same interview.

"So this could almost be like a bit of a midterm race where we get to cast judgment on the PC government."

Three months after her criticism of Prentice and his PC government, Smith crossed the floor to join the party.

The NDP suggests she passed on the open seat because she wasn't convinced she would win.

"You can't deny Calgarians the right to vote just because you're worried they'll vote against you," Kayande said.

He adds the provincial government needs to call an election in the riding immediately instead of leaving it vacant, under the stewardship of Calgary-Acadia MLA Tyler Shandro.

In a statement to CTV News, the Smith government says it is working with members of the Calgary-Elbow Constituency Association to work out how an election will take place in the riding.

"The premier respects grassroots decision-making," said Rebecca Polak, press secretary for Premier Danielle Smith in an email to CTV News.

"The Calgary-Elbow Constituency Association and the local board wants to conduct a comprehensive, open and competitive nomination process for their next candidate."

Polak adds that if any other candidates step down between now and the spring election, the premier would like to see fair competitions in those ridings as well.