Alberta NDP urges UCP MLAs to condemn call between premier and pastor
Alberta's opposition NDP is calling on all United Conservative MLAs to condemn a phone call between the premier and outspoken street pastor Artur Pawlowski.
The NDP calls Pawlowski an "extremist" who should not have been given time to speak to Danielle Smith, let alone get a phone call with the premier.
Pawlowski recorded a phone conversation between him and the premier in January, weeks ahead of a criminal trial he was set to face on charges stemming from the Coutts border blockade.
"I've been watching your public advocacy for many years," Smith can be heard saying at the beginning of the recording.
That advocacy, the opposition party says, has been "hate-filled."
"Danielle Smith owes Albertans an explanation for why this extreme individual facing two criminal charges got a single second of her time," said Irfan Sabir, the NDP's justice critic.
Pawlowski has staunchly opposed public health restrictions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also has expressed homophobic views. In 2013, he said the Calgary flood was punishment for homosexuality.
The street pastor is charged with breaching a release order and mischief for inciting people at the border crossing last year. The trial took place in February and a verdict is expected next month.
The NDP also pointed to a video taken at the Coutts border of Pawlowski speaking to a room of protesters in which he says some of them may have to pay the price for ongoing protests.
He also criticizes law enforcement and then-premier Jason Kenney.
"They’re coming here with their badges and they’re telling you they represent the law," Pawlowski says in the video.
"No, they represent lawlessness. They are gangsters for the biggest mafia that there is: Kenney’s mafia.”
On Wednesday, during separate press conferences, two UCP cabinet minister were asked whether the phone call between Smith and the pastor was appropriate.
"As an MLA, as a minister, and obviously as a premier, we have numerous conversations with constituents and with individuals across the province," said Jeremy Nixon, the minister of community and social services.
"When I listen to the tape and hear what the premier did say, she very clearly — outside of I think a confusion on the word prosecutor — very clearly articulated to this individual that she can't do anything about his situation as it's not within her powers," he said.
Earlier this week, Smith said she would no longer be commenting on the phone call as she contemplates possible legal action against the CBC over its reporting of the phone calls and allegations that one of her staffers challenged prosecutors on several criminal cases connected to Coutts.
"I would say again that, as elected officials, we hear from Albertans on a variety of issues every single day," said Rebecca Schulz, Alberta's minister of municipal affairs.
"When it comes to this case, the premier did reach out to the minister of justice for advice, she took that advice, and she has commented on that situation," said Schulz.
In a statement to CTV News, Pawlowski disputed the NDP calling him "hateful."
"The only hateful people at this moment I see are those that are doing everything in their power to divide Canadians," reads part of the statement.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Loblaw CEO Galen Weston's compensation jumps 55 per cent to $8.4 million
Galen Weston took in $8.4 million in total compensation in the 2022 fiscal year in his role at the head of Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Former PM Mulroney recovering from prostate cancer: sources
Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering from prostate cancer, sources close to him have confirmed to CTV News. Mulroney, 84, received medical treatment in Montreal last fall, but is now feeling almost completely recovered and doing well.
At least 3 public servants accused of spying have had security clearances revoked since 2016
The federal government has stripped the security clearance of at least three public servants since 2016, over concerns they were working on behalf of a foreign government.
'Operation Cookie Monster': International police action seizes dark web market
International law enforcement agencies have seized a sprawling dark web marketplace popular with cybercriminals, Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday, in a multinational crackdown dubbed 'Operation Cookie Monster.'
'Freedom Convoy' in 'full swing' when emergency law invoked, feds tell court
A federal lawyer says the 'Freedom Convoy' movement was still in 'full swing' the day the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act early last year, justifying the extraordinary measures.
Putin: West helped Ukraine mount acts of sabotage
Russian President Vladimir Putin charged Wednesday that Western intelligence agencies have helped Ukraine carry out acts of sabotage, as he urged his officials to mount a stronger response.
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor
A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty Wednesday to providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Prime minister calls discovery of Indigenous woman in Winnipeg landfill heartbreaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government needs to do more to end the epidemic of violence that Indigenous women and girls face after police found the body of another Indigenous woman in a landfill this week.
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
Edmonton
-
2 people injured after SUV hits man, house in south Edmonton
A man who was unloading a motorcycle in his driveway Wednesday evening had to be rushed to hospital after he was hit by an SUV that then crashed into a house.
-
Alberta NDP urges UCP MLAs to condemn call between premier and pastor
Alberta's opposition NDP is calling on all United Conservative MLAs to condemn a phone call between the premier and outspoken street pastor Artur Pawlowski.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Westmount death
A man was charged with second-degree murder after a woman was killed in a Westmount home last Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Efforts underway to remove 80 tents, structures from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Police attempting to dismantle an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside were met with resistance Wednesday, and at least one person has been arrested.
-
More Scrubbi cleaning contractors come forward with allegations of missing pay
More contractors with Vancouver-based cleaning company Scrubbi have come forward with allegations that they have not been paid what they are owed.
-
Phone scammers posing as victim services employees, Burnaby RCMP warn
The Burnaby RCMP are warning the public of a phone scam after a fraudster posing as a victim services employee from the force contacted a man in his 80s last week.
Atlantic
-
Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall
Almost three years after two RCMP officers opened fire on a civilian outside a fire hall in Onslow, N.S., two firefighters who were inside the building at the time want the province’s police watchdog to reopen its investigation into what happened.
-
Freezing rain warnings issued ahead of an icy night in the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for southwestern New Brunswick and much of northern/western mainland Nova Scotia ahead of a mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain.
-
Emergency alert for 'dangerous man' in Pictou County, N.S., cancelled by RCMP
An emergency alert regarding a “dangerous man” in Pictou County, N.S., has been cancelled by RCMP.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. invests $9M to provide electricity to cruise ships in Victoria
The British Columbia government will invest $9 million to design and deliver onshore electrical power to cruise ships docking at Victoria's Ogden Point terminal.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing woman, 43
The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in March.
-
Man arrested for murder after Victoria senior dies in hospital
Major crime detectives have arrested a man for the murder of a Victoria senior who was assaulted and died days later in hospital. Michael George King, born in 1980, turned himself in to police and was initially arrested for aggravated assault on March 6.
Toronto
-
Millions of Ontarians without family doctors as experts call for 'radical overhaul' of specialty
New data has revealed more than 2.2 million Ontarians are without a family physician – a trend experts project will only worsen until the specialty of family medicine undergoes a "radical overhaul."
-
Ontario mom shocked to find 'offensive' toy hidden inside Kinder Surprise
A toy has been removed from the Kinder Surprise collection after a Toronto mother complained about an “offensive” depiction.
-
Thousands without power across Ontario due to freezing rain and high winds
Most of Ontario is under a rainfall or winter storm warning, with Environment Canada forecasting heavy downpours Wednesday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ice storm: Quebec households without power approaching 1 million, 40 per cent of Montrealers in the dark
About 40 per cent of Montrealers were in the dark Wednesday night as a powerful spring ice storm coated several parts of southern Quebec. Across the province, more than 900,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Several Montreal schools closing Thursday due to ice storm
Several school boards and school service centres in and around Montreal have pre-emptively closed down Thursday as hundreds of thousands of households are in the dark from a major ice storm.
-
Six arrested in Quebec as police dismantle international identity theft network
Six people from Quebec have been arrested as part of the dismantling of a vast international network of identity thieves that spanned 17 countries.
Ottawa
-
Weather alerts end after freezing rain coats Ottawa in a layer of ice
Ottawa was coated in a layer of ice Wednesday after a "significant" freezing rainstorm that lasted for hours. The storm brought down trees, caused widespread power outages and halted Ottawa's LRT.
-
No timeline for return to full LRT service after latest freezing rain shutdown
There is no timeline for when full O-Train service will resume on Line 1 after freezing rain halted service Wednesday morning, requiring passengers stuck in stopped trains to be rescued.
-
Freezing rain causes numerous Via Rail cancellations between Toronto and Montreal
Via Rail reported several cancellations along the Toronto-Montreal corridor Wednesday due to inclement weather, including an Ottawa to Toronto train that was stopped for several hours after hitting a fallen tree.
Kitchener
-
Blair Engaged loses court battle over Amazon warehouse, ordered to pay legal costs
The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has determined that while the City of Cambridge breached its own procedural bylaw, it will also reject an application from a citizens committee to review the building of an Amazon Warehouse.
-
Kitchener Rangers to play game 4 without captain Pinelli
The Kitchener Rangers will be hitting the ice for game 4 against the Windsor Spitfires without their captain, Francesco Pinelli, after an incident during Tuesday night’s matchup.
-
‘I’m sure he has bragging rights now that he’s a world traveller’: Family rooster flies the coop by clinging onto bottom of relative’s SUV
Often when heading home from a relative’s house, you leave with more than what you came with. But for one couple who was visiting their daughter, north of Guelph, they didn’t realize they had a sneaky stowaway until they heard a strange sound in their garage the next day.
Saskatoon
-
Protestors rally in Saskatoon against RBC’s support of fossil fuel projects
Protestors gathered at Saskatoon’s Kiwanis Park to protest the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon council approves $500k for 2025 World Juniors bid
Saskatoon is preparing its bid to host the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
'Free donuts': Devastated Saskatoon couple offers sweet reward for missing dog
Measuring the emotional value of a family pet would be nearly impossible for most pet lovers, but for one Saskatoon dog, the value wasn’t measured in money, but in donuts.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontarians can get up to $750 to help cut their energy costs. Here's how
More Ontarians can receive some money from the government to help trim the costs of their electricity bills through the province’s Energy Affordability Program.
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
Rapid melt could lead water levels to spike in Sudbury
Conservation Sudbury has issued a water safety statement. The agency said a series of weather systems are expected to bring a mix of snow and rain in the next 48 hours.
Winnipeg
-
'It is what it is': Winnipeggers dig out from winter wallop dumping 15 cm of snow
Winnipeg streets were amok with stuck buses and slow-moving vehicles as the city was walloped by a major early spring snow fall – a situation some say was made worse by a city decision to delay plowing.
-
Woman to pay back $425K in stolen lottery tickets from gas station, court decides
A Manitoba justice has decided a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets over a more than four-year period while working at a gas station will have to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars.
-
'None of us belong in the trash': Calls for justice after woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Outrage and heartbreak is being expressed across the country after the body of an Indigenous mother of four was found at a Winnipeg landfill.
Regina
-
Regina Farmers' Market seeking proposals for new 2024 summer location
The Regina Farmers' Market has posted a request for proposals (RFP) for a new summer location starting in May 2024.
-
Punnichy RCMP warns of illicit drug dangers after 2 deaths in 2 days
RCMP are warning the public following multiple suspected overdoses, including two deaths, in southern Saskatchewan in a matter of days.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of paws
A bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.