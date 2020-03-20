CALGARY -- Alberta pharmacists are able to perform additional duties to assist in the containing the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Pharmacists don't perform the actual test, but can screen up to five people a day for COVID-19 and refer them directly to a testing facility if deemed necessary.

As well, some pharmacies are ensuring social distancing at their locations.

“People can get hold of us either by phoning us on their cell phones, or email or text, so it's great that we can communicate with people and fulfill their needs,” said Darren Belik, pharmacy manager at Gourlay’s in Canmore.

The doors are locked during operating hours until guests phone in to have their prescription filled.

Once the order is ready, the person is allowed inside.

“We all need to be taking this COVID virus very serious,” said Belik.

Under new regulations, pharmacists can fill out 30-days worth of medication at a time.

“We need to flatten the curve on this infection rate so that we have enough supplies and enough medical abilities to take care of the people that really do get sick," said Belik.