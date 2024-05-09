Geese nest in planters outside 2 nearby Calgary businesses

Nesting season has brought some avian squatters to urban spaces throughout Calgary.

A flower pot outside of Winsport’s Markin MacPhail Centre has become home to a mother goose and her protective partner.

As the female sits on her eggs — speculated to hatch as early as Mother’s Day — the male has been causing a stir nearby.

The activity prompted officials to put up two sets of red tape barricades around the flower pot until the duo takes off.

"She’s very territorial," said Winsport’s Dale Oviatt. "We see what we think is the father come around and make sure no one comes near."

Canada Geese are known to fly to outlying areas near bodies of water when the weather warms up between March and May.

That’s when eggs are laid and the male typically "guards" the nesting female.

Like all birds, geese will try to find nesting sites that are safe from predators, like up in trees or near water, but they’ll also dip into busier urban areas, and are attracted to high, flat-topped buildings and wind-blocked patios.

"They’re very habitual with where they migrate, where they stop over and where they nest," said Sara Jordan-McLachlan from Bird Friendly Calgary. "And they do mate for life, so the same pair will come back over and over again."

"(Calgarians) need to mindful that any nesting bird is going to be defensive of their mates and their young, so give them as much space as you can."

Just a five minute drive from the Markin MacPhail Arena, another couple of geese have made themselves at home in a planter outside of Grinn Dental Hygiene.

Staff at the clinic have named their pair after the street the business is on.

"This lovely couple is Mr. and Mrs. Na’a," office manager Katelyn Kinsella told CTV News. "Mr. Na’a just enjoys looking at his reflection all day long, (and) mom is on top of six eggs right now."

The birds at Grinn are a little more domesticated.

Kinsella says they’re relatively docile around humans and only get testy near other animals.

"It’s so special to be so close to them and actually see the whole process from them starting their nest to them walking to the water," Kinsella said.