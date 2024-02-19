CALGARY
    • Alberta physician found not guilty of sexual assault, contact

    Dr. Ziyaad Noor faces numerous charges in connection with the investigation into human trafficking in Lethbridge and Calgary. (Facebook) Dr. Ziyaad Noor faces numerous charges in connection with the investigation into human trafficking in Lethbridge and Calgary. (Facebook)
    A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.

    Ziyaad Noor, 39, was found not guilty of sexual contact and sexual assault during a trial in Lethbridge.

    A third charge, sexual counsel, was withdrawn.

    Noor was one of 10 Albertans charged in 2021 following an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of an underage girl.

    At the time of their arrests, police said a girl was allegedly transported to various locations where she was sexually assaulted. Other victims came forward throughout the investigation.

    Noor previously worked at the Campbell Clinic North in Lethbridge until April 2020 and his tenure at the Royal Vista Revolution Medical in northwest Calgary concluded in October 2020.

    He stepped away from his practice in 2021.

