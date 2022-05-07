Trial date set for Calgary doctor accused of trafficking teen girls

A Calgary doctor who withdrew from practice after he was accused of sexual assaulting a number of young girls will face those charges in January 2023.

The Lethbridge Police Service arrested Dr. Ziyaad Noor, who practiced medicine in Calgary and Lethbridge, following an investigation into a complaint made by a 13-year-old girl.

Seven other Albertans were arrested as a result of the LPS' human trafficking investigation while two other suspect who remained at large at the time turned themselves in.

Police say Noor was grooming girls who were as young as 13 and sexually assaulted them at various locations.

Five victims have come forward so far, investigators said.

Noor is charged with several counts of sexual assault and human trafficking, but he has plead guilty to all charges.

His three-day trial is expected to begin on Jan. 11, 2023.