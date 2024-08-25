Alberta premier, cabinet ministers issue joint statement supporting binding arbitration in rail worker strike
Alberta’s premier and several cabinet ministers issued a statement Sunday morning in support of a move to implement binding arbitration to help resolve the rail workers’ strike, while the Teamsters union said on social media that they would comply with the order.
Premier Danielle Smith, Transportation and Economic Corridors minister Devin Dreeshen, Agricultre and Irrigation minister RJ Sigurdson and Jobs, Economy and Trade mininister Matt Jones released the statement following the decision by the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to order operations to resume at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway (CPKC) and to continue at Canadian National Railway (CN).
“Alberta’s government is pleased that the CIRB ordered operations to resume at CPKC and continue at CN while the disputes proceed to binding arbitration.
“Each day this disruption continued would have had devastating impacts on our economy, workers, businesses, families, farmers and our relationships with Canada’s valued trading partners.
“Since the beginning of the dispute, Alberta’s government called on the federal government to end the work stoppage by either ordering binding arbitration in the dispute or passing back-to-work legislation.
“Going forward, we encourage the federal government to continue to respond quickly to labour disputes that have the potential to create widespread damage to Canadians, our country’s economy and our reputation as a reliable trading partner.”
Rail workers push back
CN trains started to move again Friday morning as workers started to return, even as the Teamsters union issued a 72-hour strike notice against CN just before 10 a.m.
At CPKC, the union has challenged the directive ordering binding arbitration that was issued by federal labour minister Steven MacKinnon to the CIRB late last week.
Late Saturday afternoon on social media, the Teamsters posted that "The CIRB's decision sets a dangerous precedent: big companies can now pause operations briefly, and the government will break unions. Workers' rights are significantly diminished. The Teamsters will comply, but our fight is just beginning."
The Teamsters union has vowed to appeal the ruling in court.
The cost
The economic fallout of the country's rail shutdown is set to come into focus this week, as shippers and producers take stock of delays and losses.
A work stoppage that began early Thursday morning at Canada's two major railways is slated to end first thing Monday after a decision from the federal labour board ordered the companies and their workers to resume operations.
But the full cost of the shutdown remains unclear, even as Moody's warned it could cost the Canadian economy $341 million per day.
The credit rating agency said agriculture, forestry and manufacturing were among the hardest-hit sectors.
The stoppage is poised to last only four days, but it marks the culmination of a phased wind-down at both railways that will have spanned roughly two weeks.
The decision Saturday from the Canada Industrial Relations Board imposes binding arbitration on all involved parties following an unprecedented dual work stoppage at Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City that halted freight shipments and snarled commutes across the country.
Canadian Pacific said a full recovery will likely take several weeks. The company lifted its lockout after the labour board's decision Saturday evening, but employees declined CPKC's request to return to work for Sunday. Their strike will cease at 12 a.m. Monday, in line with the tribunal's ruling.
CN, whose workers issued a 72-hour strike notice Friday after the company lifted its own lockout the day before, are already back on the job to carry out the complicated process of revving up operations across 32,000 kilometres of track.
With files from The Canadian Press
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gun seized from man at festival in Hamilton, preventing 'tragedy': police
Hamilton police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly brought a handgun at a festival in Hamilton where many gathered, including children, Saturday night, preventing a 'tragedy.'
Hurricane Hone sweeps past Hawaii, dumping enough rain to ease wildfire fears
Hurricane Hone passed just south of Hawaii on Sunday, dumping so much rain that the National Weather Service called off its red flag warnings that strong winds could lead to wildfires on the drier sides of the islands.
Feds seek to convert dozens of government properties for affordable housing
The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help boost the supply of homes Canadians can afford.
How to avoid the worst of jet lag and make the most of your travel time
It's the bane of many travellers: jet lag. Nobody wants to lose out because they're too tired to enjoy the delights of their vacation spot.
Wildfires in Brazil leave at least 2 dead in Sao Paulo state. Dozens of cities are on high alert
Wildfires in Brazil's southern Sao Paulo state have killed at least two people, officials said Saturday. At least 36 cities have been put on high alert.
‘Long tail’: Rail shutdown ends, but aftershocks ripple amid drawn-out ramp-up
Industries across the country are feeling the pain of a shutdown that fell far short of catastrophic levels, but whose ripple effects continue to play out in lost revenues and customers and a bruised national reputation.
Israel and Hezbollah trade their most intense fire in months and then pull back
Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah traded heavy fire early Sunday but backed off from sparking a widely feared all-out war, as both sides signaled their most intense exchange in months was over.
Organizing your space may help your kids' transition back to school, according to a design expert
Organizing your home may help reduce you and your children's stress when they go back to school this September, one design expert says.
Trump would veto legislation establishing a federal abortion ban, Vance says
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance says Donald Trump would not support a national abortion ban if elected president and would veto such legislation if it landed on his desk.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Woman killed while crossing Ellerslie Rd. in southeast Edmonton
A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Ellerslie Road in southeast Edmonton on Saturday night.
-
Blackfalds mother hits dead end after daughter's busing application rejected
A mother in Blackfalds, Alta. has to find a new way to get her nine-year-old daughter to school after guidelines set by the province made her ineligible for busing.
-
Stadium Road to close twice Sunday for Metallica concert
Edmonton police are warning drivers to avoid Stadium Road Sunday night before and after the Metallica concert.
Lethbridge
-
Pro Power Wrestling returns to Whoop-Up Days for a bare-knuckle brawl
Live wrestling is returning to Whoop-Up days Saturday night
-
Flapjacks flying this weekend in Lethbridge as Whoop-Up Days winds up
There’s only a few more chances to get your fill of pancakes at this year’s Whoop-Up Days.
-
'Bigger every year': 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo underway
The 2024 Lethbridge and District Pro Rodeo got underway Thursday evening, featuring the top competitors from across Canada.
Vancouver
-
West Coast Express will run Monday after rail employees ordered back to work
In what will come as a relief for many commuters in the Lower Mainland, the West Coast Express will be back up and running Monday after rail workers were ordered back to work following a country-wide shutdown.
-
'Heartbroken:' Vancouver’s Dressew announces impending closure
A downtown Vancouver fabric store that has been in business for more than 60 years is closing up shop and selling its buildings.
-
Highway 1 reopens after fatal crash on bridge in Sicamous, B.C.
A stretch of Highway 1 in the B.C. Interior has reopened after a semi-truck crashed through a barrier on a bridge Saturday and plunged into the water below, according to local authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Hydro begins filling reservoir as Site C dam megaproject nears completion
BC Hydro says it has begun filling the reservoir created by the massive Site C dam project in northeastern British Columbia.
-
Weekend rain dampening B.C. wildfire activity as active blazes numbers drop
Rain and cool weather in southern British Columbia is dousing wildfire activity in the province, but firefighters are urging vigilance despite the drop in the number of active blazes.
-
Watchdog clears police of criminal offences in handling of Lumby, B.C., death
British Columbia's police watchdog group has closed its investigation of a woman's death in April in Lumby, B.C., saying it did not find any evidence of a criminal offence in officers' handling of the case.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman faces murder charge after man dies
A 35-year-old woman from the RM of Corman Park has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man.
-
'Definitely dissuasive': Skyrocketing farmland prices a struggle for young farmers
Will Robbins has been in the process of taking over his family farm southwest of Saskatoon. The 43-year-old grows organic wheat, oats, lentils, peas and occasionally flax and mustard on 445 hectares of land near Laura, Sask.
-
Saskatoon hit by overnight flooding, traffic disrupted
Overnight storms and intense rainfall brought flooding to several areas of Saskatoon, causing traffic disruptions.
Regina
-
Murder charge laid in Regina's 4th homicide of 2024
A Regina man is facing a second degree murder charge after a woman was found dead Friday night.
-
Wascana Cultural Trailway spotlights park landmarks
Historical and culturally significant landmarks throughout Wascana Park are being highlighted in a new guided trail tour.
-
Lumsden winery holds annual Ladybug Picnic Festival in support of Mother Baby Unit
The Over the Hill Orchards & Winery hosted their 2nd annual Ladybug Picnic Festival over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Police investigating separate shootings in Hamilton that left five injured
Hamilton police are investigating two separate shootings that left five people injured.
-
Gun seized from man at festival in Hamilton, preventing 'tragedy': police
Hamilton police say officers arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly brought a handgun at a festival in Hamilton where many gathered, including children, Saturday night, preventing a 'tragedy.'
-
Motorcyclist sought after Toronto cop seriously injured in hit-and-run
A Toronto police officer has been seriously injured after being struck by a motorcyclist near Rogers Centre.
Montreal
-
Rail shutdown impacting Quebec food producers
Quebec food producers are facing a new challenge due to the ongoing rail stoppage, which is preventing them from getting their products in and out of the country.
-
Exo train lines to return to regular service on Monday after disruption
After last week's disruptions, Exo announces that regular service will resume on Monday for train lines running on Canadian Pacific Kansas City tracks, including lines 11 – Vaudreuil/Hudson, 12 – Saint-Jérôme, and 14 – Candiac.
-
Major gas leak in Longueuil forces closure of Taschereau Boulevard; thousands without power
Longueuil police say Taschereau Boulevard in the South Shore has been closed in both directions near du Coteau-Rouge Road due to a major gas leak.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP investigating human remains found in LaHave River
Lunenberg District RCMP is investigating after human remains were discovered in the LaHave River, Thursday according to a news release.
-
N.B. teen killed in two-vehicle crash
A 19-year-old New Brunswick man was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Pont-Lafrance, N.B., on Friday night.
-
40 restaurants in 60 days: One man’s epic quest to find the best lobster roll in N.B.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Canadian band Arkells asks for illegal drone footage captured at Winnipeg concert
The Arkells are knocking at the door of the Winnipeg Police Service, asking for drone footage captured during a performance Friday night.
-
Parts of southwestern Manitoba ravaged by severe thunderstorm
People living in southwestern parts of the province are assessing damage this morning after an intense storm system passed through overnight.
-
Manitoba staples marking milestone anniversaries
Two Manitoban snacking staples – Old Dutch Ltd. and Mordens’ are celebrating a combined 135 years in business in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Federal government looking to turn these 22 Ottawa properties into housing
The Canada Public Land Bank, launched on Sunday, features 56 federal properties across Canada, including 22 in the city of Ottawa, that have been identified as being able to support housing.
-
1 dead in head-on crash on Hwy. 62 south of Bancroft, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on Highway 62 south of Bancroft, Ont. on Sunday afternoon.
-
Thousands expected to attend Capital Pride on Sunday: Here's what you need to know
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
Northern Ontario
-
Feds seek to convert dozens of government properties for affordable housing
The federal government has added 56 properties to a new public lands bank of locations that are suitable for long-term leases so developers can build housing, a move the Housing Minister says will help boost the supply of homes Canadians can afford.
-
Surge in stabbings in Sudbury linked to personal disputes, drugs and alcohol
There has been a sudden increase in stabbing attacks in Greater Sudbury in recent days.
-
Watch for kids, buses and don't 'overshare': OPP
It is that time of year once again when children are heading back to school and numerous big yellow vehicles will return to the road. To that end, police in northeastern Ontario are reminding both parents and drivers to be safe.
Barrie
-
Clothes dryer malfunction causes house fire
A clothing dryer malfunction was deemed the cause of a fire in Owen Sound on Sunday afternoon.
-
Busby Centre thanks community for support after 31 years of operation
The Busby Centre held a community barbecue to thank the community for its continued support.
-
First 'All Your Friends' draws over 10,000 to Burl's Creek this weekend
The first-ever 'All Your Friends' festival ended Saturday night, drawing more than 10,000 fans at Burl's Creek Event Grounds over two days.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating sexual assault and attempted abduction in Waterloo
Police said at around 2 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the area of King Street South and Union Street East when she was approached by an unknown man.
-
Regional police investigating attempted abduction in Ayr
According to police, a woman was jogging in the area of Brant Waterloo Road and Ayr Road North around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when an unknown vehicle approached her.
-
3 children, 1 woman suffer injuries following collision in Kitchener
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to multiple reports of a KIA SUV colliding with a hydro pole near Ottawa Street South and Homer Watson Boulevard.
London
-
Heat warning, special air quality statement in effect for Lambton County
A heat warning and special weather statement are in effect for Lambton County.
-
CAMI Ingersoll workers vote 97 per cent in favour of strike if executive and GM cannot come to a deal
It is contract time for CAMI Ingersoll employees and members have overwhelmingly voted to strike if General Motors doesn’t meet their demands.
-
Western Mustangs open OUA football season with dominant victory
The Mustangs two-headed monster in the backfield showed their capabilities Sunday as Western went to Ottawa and beat the Gee Gees 38-11.
Windsor
-
Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Driver charged following serious multi-vehicle collision
A 27-year-old driver is facing charges following a multi-vehicle collision that left one person seriously injured.
-
Exhibit showcasing art by people with lived experience of homelessness triples in size for second year
"heArt From The Streets" debuted last year at ArtSpeak Gallery on Wyandotte Street East, showcasing around 80 pieces. According to exhibit curator Batoolio, this year’s exhibit has expanded to approximately 250 pieces.