Alberta premier poses for photo with protesters charged in Ottawa convoy

BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan

The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a loan more than two years ago for Boris Johnson, as scandals from the the former prime minister's turbulent term continue to rattle U.K. public life.

