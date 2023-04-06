Alberta premier says politicians cannot talk to accused, but her call was OK

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she didn't do anything wrong when she spoke on the phone with a Calgary street pastor charged in connection with the Coutts border dispute. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she didn't do anything wrong when she spoke on the phone with a Calgary street pastor charged in connection with the Coutts border dispute.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina