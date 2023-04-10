Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Would it really be more affordable to retire on a cruise ship?

Cruise ships are back in business after the pandemic, and even if you don’t commit to permanently retiring on a cruise ship, it may be interesting to consider spending at least part of your retirement on a cruise ship, writes personal finance commentator Christopher Liew.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina