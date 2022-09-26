Alberta promises 'significant' announcement on challenging federal firearms ban

A provincial update scheduled for Monday afternoon promises to contain a "significant announcement" on Alberta's approach to the federal firearms ban.

The announcement will include Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro and Alberta chief firearms officer Teri Bryant.

Earlier this year, the federal government effectively banned all handguns in Canada. Existing owners will be allowed to keep the restricted handguns they currently own but will not be able to sell them to other license holders.

The feds also announced a ban in importing handguns to Canada.

Firearms regulations are federal jurisdiction so it's not clear what action is available to the province.

Alberta has 326,709 licensed firearms owners as of 2020, the last year for which information is publicly available. Of those, roughly 149,000 Albertans may legally posses restricted firearms such as handguns.

More than 2.2 million Canadians hold valid firearms licenses.