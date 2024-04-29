Alberta pros share how working in film and television has changed how they watch film and television
Inevitably, if you work in the film and television industry, it will warp how you watch other productions "just for fun."
At the panel "How to get into the motion picture industry in Alberta" on the Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo's final day Sunday, laughs were had as five professionals considered how working in film and television has impacted how they watch film and television.
The short answer is, "Greatly."
On the panel were Ivona Reis, second assistant camera, with ICG 669; Mohammad Qazzaz, locations manager, with DGC AB; Pardeep Sooch, actor, with ACTRA AB; James Reckseidler, independent director and producer, and representing the Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers; and Chase Cardinal, makeup artist, with IATSE Local 212.
"People are making choices, and you don't know what the choices were, but it goes to, 'What happened at the start of the day on set?'" Reckseidle said.
"What happened in the wardrobe trailer? What happened with the camera? What happened with the blocking that you would never see?
"It's all choice-making and you hope that it looks seamless and that it's magical for the audience. ... But that's all we're watching. As a director, I'm just like, 'That's an interesting choice.'"
Qazzaz said everyone will zone in on something specific and what that is for you will usually depend on what department you’re coming from.
"Actors look at actors, directors look at directing," he said.
"I look at a scene in Times Square in New York and I cringe. ... What did they have to do to get that location?"
Reis agreed, saying she has to remind herself not to look at productions from a technical standpoint.
"A lot of times, I can kind of guess how they did it but if I can't, I really like to go down a rabbit hole and watch how they did it and what-not," she said.
"Something my wife and I do, because we both went through the background phase, is look at background and extras in the background," Sooch said.
"It is hilarious.
"On set, everyone is silent but they fill it in, so you see people miming weird things and there's fake talking and it's so comical."
Cardinal’s takeaway? Film is not so glamorous.
"I liken it to camping, basically, except for me, it'sI'm going camping, I bring my chair, my gear and everything but then I also have to powder people's faces," he said.
"It's fun and it's awesome, but anytime I watch a movie and I see them in a super hot desert or I see them on a mountain in the snow ... I cringe because I know how miserable everybody probably was out there, waiting for them to get those shots."
Reis has worked on Ghostbusters: Afterlife and multiple seasons of Fargo, among other productions.
Qazzaz has worked on the last season of Fargo,the first season of The Last of Us and more.
Sooch’s credits include The Last of Us and Heartland.
Reckseidler's latest film, The Ties That Bind, is about to open.
Reckseidler's work with the Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers involves helping others on a similar path to his get a leg up in the industry.
Cardinal has recently worked on The Last of Us and the fifth season of Fargo.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
3 law officers serving warrant are killed, 5 wounded in shootout at North Carolina home, police say
Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday at a North Carolina home, police said.
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
Winner of US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer
One of the winners of a historic US$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot last month is an immigrant from Laos who has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.
Britney and Jamie Spears settlement avoids long, potentially ugly and revealing trial
Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears will avoid what could have been a long, ugly and revealing trial with a settlement of the lingering issues in the court conservatorship that controlled her life and financial decisions for nearly 14 years.
WATCH 'Double whammy': What happens if you don't file your taxes by the deadline
The clock is ticking ahead of the deadline to file a 2023 income tax return. A personal finance expert explains why you should get them done -- even if you owe more than you can pay.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'There have been deaths on that property': City plans to demolish former Dwayne's Home building
The city could be on the hook for the bill to demolish a problem building in the heart of Edmonton.
-
Drinks outside on Rice Howard Way? Council to review proposal next month
Edmonton could have a downtown outdoor entertainment district as soon as June 1.
-
Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial bill will create chill effect
The organization representing Alberta's cities, towns and villages says a bill that would grant the province sweeping new powers over local governments is creating an atmosphere of fear.
Lethbridge
-
Guinness World Record attempt made in Drumheller, Alta.
Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday.
-
'It was a journey': Historical society brings Fokker jetliner home to Lethbridge
Decades after a relic aircraft flew for a Lethbridge airline, it now has returned home for good.
-
RCMP in Coaldale, Alta., area conduct check stops, pull over more than 200 vehicles
Three locations, more than 200 vehicles pulled over – Mounties out of a southern Alberta detachment conducted a check stop operation on Friday night.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Arrest made in fatal White Rock stabbing
Homicide investigators have arrested a man for the fatal stabbing of Kulwinder Singh Sohi in White Rock.
-
Richmond residents call out city councillors over conduct
Two Richmond residents claim members of city council stepped over the line during the tense meetings regarding the establishment of a supervised drug consumption site.
-
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
Vancouver Island
-
Green Party deputy leader released pending appeal of jail sentence for Fairy Creek protests
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the Green Party of Canada's deputy leader to be released from custody pending her appeal of a 60-day jail sentence for her role in old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island.
-
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
-
London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. school divisions struggling to 'maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
Sask. school divisions struggling to ‘maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
-
Sask. First Nation searches for suspected arsonist as grass fire threatens community
Members of Red Pheasant Cree Nation are looking for help finding someone who they believe started a grassfire that’s blanketed the community in smoke and threatened its infrastructure.
-
Cash is critical in keeping small businesses afloat, Saskatoon pub owner says
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
Regina
-
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
-
Saskatchewan carrying out prescribed burns as 2024 fire season begins
With fire bans currently in effect, residents may be concerned to see smoke coming from rural areas across Saskatchewan. However, prescribed burns are being carried out to help keep many prairie regions healthy.
-
Construction begins on clinic expansion at All Nations Healing Hospital
The All Nations Healing Hospital in Fort Qu'Appelle has announced the construction of a new building expansion – promising to relieve pressures on the primary facility.
Toronto
-
Toronto police arrest 12 people, lay 102 charges in major credit card fraud scheme
Toronto police say 12 people are facing a combined 102 charges in connection with an investigation into a major credit fraud scheme.
-
Norovirus spreading at 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada
Norovirus is spreading at a 'higher frequency' than expected in Canada, specifically, in Ontario and Alberta, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
'Unfair and punitive': Eviction hearing goes ahead despite Toronto tenant's hospital visit
A Toronto senior says he missed a court date related to his impending eviction because he was recovering from a heart attack in hospital.
Montreal
-
McGill University says pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'refuse' to collaborate, encampment violates policies
McGill University says the growing encampment on its lower field in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza violates its policies.
-
Quebec police officer anonymously donates kidney, changes schoolteacher's life
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
-
Q&A: Quebec minister on the $603 million plan to protect the French language
Quebec Minister Responsible for the French Language Jean-François Roberge spoke to CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson about the government's plan to spend $603 million to protect the French language
Atlantic
-
Third youth charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old: Halifax police
Police have charged a third youth in connection with the death of a teenager in Halifax last week.
-
Bedford man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 248 km/h: N.S. RCMP
A Bedford, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after the RCMP says he was caught driving more than 138 km/h over the posted speed limit.
-
Burn ban not stopping some Nova Scotians from sparking up backyard blazes
Fire pit activity has been held to a minimum lately, but rain on Monday provided some relief from the mild and windy conditions of last week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.
-
Winnipeg working on new way to fill potholes, with hopes of fewer repairs needed
There may be hope for Winnipeggers as they try to dodge numerous potholes on their daily commute. The city is testing out a new product known as Road Soup, which would be used to help fill the craters during the early spring.
-
'We’re almost stuck': Outrage in La Broquerie over property tax hike, road conditions
Some La Broquerie residents are outraged over a hefty property tax hike coming later this year.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board 'committed to hybrid work' after reports of mandated change coming in fall
The Treasury Board of Canada will only say it is “committed to hybrid work,” as reports suggest federal workers may be required to spend more time in the office.
-
One woman's story about the damage fraudulent links can do
An Ottawa woman says she believes clicking on a fraudulent link led to her entire bank account being compromised, leaving her out thousands of dollars.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board building 'broader' technology policy as province announces cellphone crackdown
As the Ontario government gets set to ban cellphones in school starting in September, the Ottawa Catholic School Board is poised to develop its own local policy encompassing 'broader technological considerations.'
Northern Ontario
-
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
-
Former child protection worker in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
Police in Greater Sudbury have charged a 57-year-old Sudbury suspect with sexual assault in a case that dates back 25 years.
-
Human skeletal remains found in Chelmsford area of Greater Sudbury, police say
A gruesome discovery was made in a remote wooded area of Greater Sudbury on Sunday night, Sudbury police say.
Barrie
-
Police investigate $90,000 worth of stolen golf carts
Police continue to investigate a golf cart theft in the Township of Oro-Medonte, as eleven carts were stolen from Settlers' Ghost Golf Club just over a week ago.
-
Local school boards praise new rules on vaping and cellphone use
As school boards across the province learn more about the bans on vaping and cell phone use, many are preparing for the change they say is long overdue.
-
Full road closure on County Road 27
County Road 27 is closed due to an ongoing collision investigation.
Kitchener
-
Man sentenced in 'shocking, unprovoked attack on a stranger' at Cambridge grocery store
A man who stabbed an employee at a Cambridge grocery store in 2022 has been sentenced to three years behind bars.
-
Waterloo exploring potential MZO for new affordable housing project
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a plan to try and rezone 25 acres of city-owned land near RIM Park to allow for affordable and attainable housing.
-
Ont. government bans cellphones in the classroom
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province's latest attempts to limit cellphone use in classrooms are designed to help students focus on learning.
London
-
Stunt driving charge laid after police clock driver travelling nearly 200km/h
An individual from Cambridge was charged while speeding on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula.
-
Free parking promo in core business districts hits speed bump at committee
It will be up to city council to decide if a one-hour free parking promotion returns to the core.
-
Multiple ceremonies held in London, Ont. area to mark ground-breaking of new schools, childcare centres
Multiple ceremonies were held Monday to mark the beginning of construction of several new schools and childcare centres across the London region.
Windsor
-
Motorcycle driver dead after crash with car on Dougall Avenue
A 19-year-old motorcycle driver has died after being struck by a car on Sunday evening. Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to the crash in the southbound lanes of Dougall Avenue near the E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Sinkhole closes downtown Windsor intersection
A section of downtown Windsor has been closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of an intersection.
-
Sentencing delayed for Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences
Sentencing has been delayed for a Windsor denturist convicted of sex offences.