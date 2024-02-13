Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a “foreign actor,” has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said its federal policing integrated national security enforcement team (INSET) arrested the front-line police officer who accessed “non-top secret RCMP records systems.”
Const. Eli Ndatuje has been charged with breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust with respect to safeguarded information.
Ndatuje's first court appearance is scheduled for March 11 in Calgary Provincial Court.
RCMP said upon learning of the security breach, it implemented measures to monitor, mitigate and manage any further unauthorized disclosures of information.
“The RCMP is committed to combatting foreign actor interference at all levels and is actively leveraging all tools at its disposal,” RCMP said in the news release.
“Foreign interference takes on many forms and it is critical that all organizations are aware of the potential harm at any levels.”
The investigation is ongoing and the matter is now before the courts. RCMP said it will have no further comment at this time.
Any suspected foreign interference activities can be reported to local police or RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1-800-420-5805 or by email at RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come…
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
An Oregon resident was diagnosed with the plague. Here are a few things to know about the illness
Officials in central Oregon this week reported a case of bubonic plague in a resident who likely got the disease from a sick pet cat.
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
As pharmacare deadline looms, Singh mulls a future without NDP's deal with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean for his party if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely.
Winter storm could bring up to 50 cm of snow to Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, with up to 50 centimetres of snow expected in some areas.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
-
Hospital musician plays again after stolen cello is returned
A musician who brings comfort to patients in hospital has been reunited with her cello after it was stolen.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'
A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a 'foreign actor,' has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE B.C. eyes community, non-profit, underused lands to build affordable rental units
B.C. Premier David Eby says the private market can't solve the province's housing crisis, as his government launches an almost $3 billion public housing program to build more affordable rental units for middle-income earners.
-
Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
-
Residents opposed to safe consumption site in Richmond fill council chambers
Chants opposing a proposed supervised consumption site in Richmond broke out during Monday's city council meeting.
Atlantic
-
Storm moves through Northeastern U.S., heavy snow to skirt Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia
A coastal storm continues to strengthen off the coastline of New England Tuesday afternoon before it takes a path south and then east of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia.
-
Mayor Mike Savage not running in Halifax municipal election
Mayor Mike Savage is not running in the Halifax municipal election this year.
-
Nova Scotia auditor critical of province's $34.5 million purchase of unfinished hotel
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the province did not exercise appropriate due diligence when it bought an unfinished hotel for $34.5 million last year in order to convert it into a health facility.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE B.C. eyes community, non-profit, underused lands to build affordable rental units
B.C. Premier David Eby says the private market can't solve the province's housing crisis, as his government launches an almost $3 billion public housing program to build more affordable rental units for middle-income earners.
-
Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
-
Dirt bike crash prompts investigation by B.C. police oversight agency
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man sustained serious injuries in a dirt bike crash on Vancouver Island over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Toronto's Gardiner Expressway to go down to four lanes for 3 years
Trips on the Gardiner Expressway will likely get a little longer starting next month thanks to major repair work planned for the busy Toronto artery.
Montreal
-
Wizz: A Tinder-style app for teens could pose sextortion danger, says tip line
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
-
Springlike weather ending in Montreal as temperatures get ready to drop
After a stretch of warm weather across southwestern Quebec, temperatures are set to drop this week.
-
Montreal woman pleads guilty to shipping weapons components to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine
A Russian Canadian who was living in Montreal has admitted to sending millions of dollars of electronics to the Kremlin to support 'its ongoing attacks of Ukraine,' U.S. authorities announced on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Wellington Street traffic 'working well' after reopening last spring, Ottawa says
Traffic volumes are approaching pre-pandemic levels on Wellington Street 10 months after it reopened to vehicles, as the city of Ottawa and Public Service and Procurement Canada discuss the future of the street in front of Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
9 things to do in Ottawa for Valentine's Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at nine things to do in Ottawa on Valentine's Day.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
-
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet increases Saskatoon-Minneapolis flights
Saskatoon airport is increasing WestJet flight services to Minneapolis to accommodate the busy summer travel period.
-
Emotions run high at Saskatoon shelter meeting
It was standing room only as over 300 people crammed into a small gym in Sutherland to hear what Councillor Darren Hill had to say about a planned emergency shelter.
-
Traffic rerouted out of Warman after car hits pedestrian
Morning traffic between Warman and Saskatoon was rerouted on Tuesday following a collision near the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 784 out of the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Ontario man shocked to find he owed $5,700 after losing credit card
An Ontario man was shocked to find he was on the hook for $5,700 in fraudulent charges made to his lost credit card.
-
What gender-affirming care is and how it can be life-saving
With so much misinformation circulating online about gender-affirming care, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca took a look at what experts have to say about it.
Winnipeg
-
'You need serious help': Manitoban accused in string of murders had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
‘Perfect storm for kids’: Warning about Tinder-style app for teens
Canada’s tip line for reporting online sexual abuse of children is warning parents and caregivers about an app that has generated more reports than any other platform last year.
-
Jennifer Jones announces retirement from women's curling
Jennifer Jones took to social media on Tuesday to announce she will be retiring from women’s curling at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP claims 2nd motel linked to MLA is hiking prices for social services clients
The Saskatchewan NDP claim another Regina motel connected to a sitting Saskatchewan Party MLA is inflating nightly prices for those on social assistance.
-
Riders sign running back A.J Ouellette as 2024 free agency period begins
The Canadian Football League's (CFL) version of Thor is coming to Saskatchewan – as the Riders officially announced they've acquired running back A.J Ouellette.
-
SaskPower warns customers of billing scam involving text messages
SaskPower says a number of customers have reached out alerting the Crown of a text messaging scam involving bills that appears to have begun Monday night.