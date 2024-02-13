Alberta RCMP officer charged after records accessed to assist a 'foreign actor'

A front-line Alberta RCMP officer, accused of accessing police record systems and sharing information with a “foreign actor,” has been charged as part of a national security investigation.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said its federal policing integrated national security enforcement team (INSET) arrested the front-line police officer who accessed “non-top secret RCMP records systems.”

Const. Eli Ndatuje has been charged with breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust with respect to safeguarded information.

Ndatuje's first court appearance is scheduled for March 11 in Calgary Provincial Court.

RCMP said upon learning of the security breach, it implemented measures to monitor, mitigate and manage any further unauthorized disclosures of information.

“The RCMP is committed to combatting foreign actor interference at all levels and is actively leveraging all tools at its disposal,” RCMP said in the news release.

“Foreign interference takes on many forms and it is critical that all organizations are aware of the potential harm at any levels.”

The investigation is ongoing and the matter is now before the courts. RCMP said it will have no further comment at this time.

Any suspected foreign interference activities can be reported to local police or RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1-800-420-5805 or by email at RCMP.NSIN-RISN.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

