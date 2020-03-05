CALGARY -- The province of Alberta now has its first presumptive case of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

There are no details on where the case is in the province or when it was detected, but officials say steps are being taken.

"Public health measures are already being put in place to contain the virus and protect Albertans," a release says.

According to the Alberta Health Services' website, 173 Albertans were tested for the illness as of Feb. 28 and no cases were confirmed among those patients.

So far, 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Canada, with the most recent cases being confirmed in Ontario Thursday.

B.C. has also confirmed it's first 'community case', where a person contracted the illness even though they hadn't travelled or been in contact with another patient.

More details are expected to be released at 5:30 p.m. in Edmonton.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they come in...