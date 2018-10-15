Flu immunization clinics opened across the province on Monday morning and health officials say it’s important for Albertans to get themselves and their families vaccinated early.

Alberta Health Services says there have been ten cases of influenza reported since August, which is not unusual, and that it’s important to get the vaccine each year.

“You need this season’s immunization to be protected this season,” said Dr. Christopher Sikora, Acting Senior Medical Officer of Health for AHS, in a release on Friday.

The flu vaccine is free to Albertans six months of age and older and is available at clinics across the province. Immunization is also available at pharmacies and physicians’ offices to Albertans five years of age and older.

Clinics in Calgary will open on October 15th at the following locations:

Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre

1820 Richmond Road SW

1820 Richmond Road SW Brentwood Village Mall

302 3630 Brentwood Road NW

302 3630 Brentwood Road NW Northgate

A154, 495 36 Street NE

A154, 495 36 Street NE South Calgary Health Centre

31 Sunpark Plaza SE

Alberta Health Services says immunization is the best protection against the virus.

“It is important to get immunized early in the season,” said Sikora. “You may be healthy now but, without immunization, everyone is at risk. Prevention is your only protection.”

Officials say there is enough vaccine to immunize 35 percent of the province’s population.

Last year, 29 percent of Albertans were immunized and AHS says the risk of influenza was reduced by up to 40 percent in 2017.

In 2017, there were 92 deaths from the flu and over 3000 people were hospitalized with influenza across the province.

The nasal spray vaccine is not available as the province says it is more expensive and it has a shorter shelf life than the shot.

The nasal spray vaccine is not available as the province says it is more expensive and it has a shorter shelf life than the shot.